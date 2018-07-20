Ex-ESPN Host Disses Jimmy Garoppolo & Kiara Mia Romance & Fans Go After Her Big Time

The world has a lot to say about Jimmy Garoppolo and Kiara Mia’s unexpected romance — including Fox News contributor, Britt McHenry, who’s getting told off for her opinion on the relationship!

Britt McHenry disses Jimmy Garoppolo’s relationship with porn star, Kiara Mia, in a scathing tweet, and people are not happy about her reaction. “Jimmy Garoppolo is the franchise quarterback of a prominent NFL team,” she tweeted after news of the romance broke. “He should have more values and class than parading a porn star in LA. Slam me for saying that, but guarantee someone in his camp said the same thing.” Britt is never one to shy away from sharing her opinions, so she’s used to getting criticized for what she says on social media — and the haters flooded her for this one!

Mostly, people slammed Britt for having bad things to say about Jimmy’s relationship…while she still supports Donald Trump, despite his behavior in the past. “The current president f***ed a porn star for money when his wife was pregnant. Just FYI,” someone pointed out, referring to Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. Another added, “Why do you hold a football QB to higher standards than the leader of the free world?” Britt did not respond to any of the comments directly — as she said in the original tweet, she knew she was going to get slammed for this opinion.

Jimmy and Kiara took their unexpected romance public on July 18, when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date together in Los Angeles. They even left the meal arm-in-arm! The exact status of their relationship is unclear — Jimmy was dating Alexandra King as of just a few months ago — but things definitely seem to be going well so far!

Jimmy Garoppolo is the franchise quarterback of a prominent NFL team. He should have more values and class than parading a porn star in LA. Slam me for saying that, but guarantee someone in his camp said the same thing. https://t.co/TFPL7YOywu — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) July 19, 2018

Neither Jimmy or Kiara has commented on the romance since video came out of their date night. The day after their outing, she attended a friend’s concert and documented the evening on her Instagram story. It’s unclear if Jimmy joined her for the evening out.