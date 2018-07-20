Jimmy Garoppolo Falling In Love With Porn Star Kiara Mia? He’s A Fan Of Her ‘Big’ Kim K Booty

Kiki, do you love me? Jimmy Garoppolo may have to steal that line from Drake because he’s very into porn star Kiara Mia and is dying to see her again!

Jimmy Garoppolo is ready for date number two! As we previously reported, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback went on a date with porn star Kiara Mia on July 18, and we’ve just learned he’s really feeling her. “Jimmy’s phone is blowing up today with teammates texting and teasing him about taking Kiara out for a romantic dinner. Plenty of guys in the league date porn stars, but they usually have them in a private setting like a hotel room with room service, not out in public at a fancy restaurant in Beverly Hills,” a source close to Jimmy tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

In the footage obtained by TMZ, Jimmy and Kiara seemed to have hit it off. Throughout the night they were seen laughing, toasting with wine, and they even left the eatery walking arm-in-arm. “Jimmy can handle the teasing just fine. He was proud to take Kiara out on a date. He thinks she is gorgeous, sexy, and he loves her big Kim Kardashian-style booty,” the insider added. “He does not mind her career at all. Jimmy and Kiara are nothing serious either. He has not fallen in love with her after that date. He is seeing different women. And while he likes Kiara, he is not trying to lock her down as a girlfriend or anything,” the source continued. Well, at least not yet!

“He’s very happy with Kiara though– she is a complete open book and their is zero issues with her in speaking her mind. Sometimes he is surrounded by yes-people, and Kiara is a breath of fresh air because she is so real. He isn’t in love with her and she isn’t in love with him, but they are just having fun and will continue to do so,” the source said. Well, we couldn’t be happier for them!