This is… romantic. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were packing on the PDA on Ari’s Insta Story and the ‘SNL’ funny guy went ahead and licked his fiancé’s face!

Pete Davidson is just trying to show his love for Ariana Grande in all the ways he knows how — which apparently includes licking her face! The couple took their love to Instagram Stories, which they often do, and were dancing and singing until Pete stuck out his tongue and gave Ari’s cheek a nice lick! Clearly, Ariana liked it, since she turned right around and the two started touching tongues for the camera. The pair have been enjoying their time in NYC, where they recently bought a place in Chelsea together, shortly after their May engagement. Their PDA vid comes just after they were spotted on a date night in the city, enjoying a stroll along with Ari’s brother Frankie Grande.

Ariana and Pete seem to be more in love than ever, despite critics claiming they were engaged too quickly, and are “too” smitten with each other. Pete, whose dad died in 9/11, gifted the ‘God is a woman’ singer his late father’s FDNY pendant and was met with hate. Someone commented he shouldn’t have given the piece to “some girl,” while another pointed out he also gave it to his ex, Cazzie David. Pete was quick to clapback, saying, “I had a bunch of replicas made. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and the one he wore his entire career and the one I’ve worn for over 17 years. I’ve actually never taken it off other than for SNL or work. So it means a lot to me.”

While they continue to be met with criticism and scandal, Pete and Ariana don’t let it get to them, and Ari makes it clear as she continues to post videos and photos of the two singing, laughing, and, of course, kissing!