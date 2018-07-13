Pete Davidson Gushes Over Ariana Grande Topless Pic As Ex Mac Miller Sings About Lost Love

As Pete Davidson raves over his new fiancé’s topless photo, it looks like Mac Miller is still nursing his wounds from his breakup with Ariana Grande. Get the details here!

Ironically enough, Ariana Grande, 25, has chosen to release new music on the same day that her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, 26, has also dropped a new track. But don’t get it twisted, the two musicians are definitely NOT on the same wavelength. After a listen to both anthems, it’s easy to see that that Ari and Mac are in very different mindsets. Ariana’s powerful, female empowerment anthem “God Is A Woman” came complete with sexy, vibrant cover artwork to match, while Miller’s “Self Care” comes with a dark message about inner struggles.

We’re living for Ariana’s new track, “God Is A Woman,” but our favorite part just might be her saucy Instagram posts in support of her song. Ariana looked sexy AF in a post on July 13 at the stroke of midnight, announcing her song was out. Her fiancé Pete Davidson seemed to agree, and publicly posted a comment in support of the photo saying, ‘YUM YUM YUM’ followed by a bunch of hearts! Same, Pete, same. The photo is clearly a screenshot from the full music video, and shows Ariana covered head to toe in pastel paint. We think the colorful photo has Ari looking like a total queen!

On the other hand, Miller’s “Self Care” gets real about his battles, and totally hints at his breakup with Ari. ‘Well, didn’t know what I was missing / Now it see a lil’ different / I was thinking too much / Got stuck in oblivion, yeah, yeah,’ he raps on the track. It seems like Mac might not quite be completely over his former flame. Mac’s track also comes with an accompanying visual, where the rapper spends the majority of the video inside a coffin. Yikes.

It looks like Ari is definitely on to bigger and better things, and it’s amazing how the singer seems to have the time to do it all. Amid her new engagement, dropping a music video and releasing a fire track with Nicki Minaj, the singer has still been making frequent trips to the studio as she finishes her forthcoming album Sweetener. If the rest of the tracks on her album are as iconic as “God Is A Woman,” it’s going to be a sweet summer for pop music indeed.