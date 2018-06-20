Gwen Stefani Rocks Fringed Bikini & Thanks Blake Shelton For ‘Sharing His World’ With Her

Life is good for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! She shared an adorable new pic from their Oklahoma getaway on June 19, along with the sweetest message for her man. Check it out here!

Gwen Stefani put her bikini body on display while spending some time on Lake Texoma with her man, Blake Shelton — and she’s looking damn good! The singer rocked a brown, fringed bikini top and jean shorts for a day on the boat with Blake, and shared the cutest pic of herself with a huge smile on her face during the excursion. Blake can be seen driving the boat in the background of the photo, while Gwen looks stunning without any makeup on. Cutest couple EVER! In another pic, Gwen poses solo with an incredible view of Oklahoma’s nature in the background.

“@BlakeShelton thank u for sharing your world,” Gwen captioned the selfie. Gwen used to be a full-on California girl through and through, but ever since she’s been with Blake, she’s been totally countrified! Her kids love the country, too — they’re with the couple, and other family members, for the vacation, and have spent quite a bit of time there since Blake and Gwen got together. Earlier this week, they all celebrated Blake’s 42nd birthday, and everyone looked like they had a blast!

The country vacay won’t last for long, though…because it’s time for Gwen to head to Vegas! She kicks off her Just a Girl residency on June 27, with dates until the end of July. It’s unclear if Blake will be joining her in Sin City for the duration of her stay. However, he also has some tour dates throughout summer and is likely filming another season of The Voice in the coming weeks.

It’s been more than two years since Blake and Gwen got together on-set of The Voice after their respective divorces in summer 2015. And, clearly, they’re going strong!