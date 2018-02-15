Chris Fischer: 5 Things About The Man Amy Schumer Married In A Surprise Wedding

That was quick! Shortly after Amy Schumer confirmed she was dating Chris Fischer, she and the chef went off and got married! As the world celebrates their love, get the details on her new husband!

This is no joke – comedian Amy Schumer, 36, is now married! She and boyfriend Chris Fischer, 37, tied the knot in secret while out in Malibu, supposedly on Valentine’s Day! This wedding comes mere days after Amy went public with the rumored romance, posting a picture of her kissing Chris on her Instagram. Who knew that days later, she would be smooching her new husband! So, who is this guy?

1. Yes, he is a chef. The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, right? Well, no wonder Amy fell head over heels for this man. Chris has worked in some major kitchens across the globe. He’s served as the personal chef to New York restaurateur Keith McNally, worked as a sous chef in Mario Batali’s Babbo restaurant in New York City, cooked at Ruth Rodgers’ River Café in London and worked at Alice Waters’ Sustainable Food Project in Rome, according to BU Today.

2. His sister reportedly played matchmaker. Rumors that Amy and Chris were dating began swirling in November 2017, when they were spotted having dinner together, but Amy said she was “dating this new dude” back in June. Supposedly, she has Chris’s sister to thank, as she’s reportedly Amy’s personal assistant, according to E! News, so it seems that she assisted in Amy finding her future husband. If fans needed some more celebrity trivia, Chris reportedly met Mario Batali through Jake Gyllenhaal, who appeared on an episode of Inside Amy Schumer in 2016. Hopefully, Jake was invited to the surprise wedding!

3. He comes from farmers. Chris’s family has run a farm on Martha’s Vineyard since 1961. “I have a nontraditional approach to work,” he says. “I jumped into the chef world, but without a chefly background and was so focused for the first two and a half years that I taught myself to run Babbo’s three-star kitchen when I was 25.” He described his culinary background as “a lot of traveling and a lot of eating.”

“I grew up with a family that farmed, hunted and fished for our food, so it was inborn. It was only natural for me to learn to take these beautiful ingredients and do something exciting with them. Taking part in every step of the process from the harvesting of the wood for fuel to the birthing of the animals we eventually eat,” he said in an interview with Timberland. “My childhood was filled with Wiffle ® ball, drinking from hoses and hundreds of shared meals. We always ate lunch together as a family. Always three generations together, sometimes four. There was always something fresh from the garden on the table and it was served simply. More often than not, we ate with our hands.”

4. Chris also worked in a hometown restaurant. Chris returned to Martha’s Vineyard in 2005, following the death of his mother. From 2013 to 2015, he worked at Chilimark’s Beach Plum Inn and Restaurant, near his family’s farm. In 2016, he was the chef at the “newly opened” Edgartown restaurant, and a part-time instructor at Boston University’s Metropolitan College Programs in Food & Wine.

5. He wrote a cookbook! Want to learn how to cook like Amy Schumer’s new husband? Buy yourself a copy of Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard. The book has recipes from lobsters to vegetables and it was highly praised upon publication. In fact, it won a James Beard Award, an honor given to the country’s top culinary talent!

