Amy Schumer Reveals Her Plans For Baby No. 2 After Putting IVF Plans On Hold Amid Pandemic

With a son as adorable as nearly two-year-old Gene, no wonder Amy Schumer wants another child. The comedian just shared when she hopes to add to her family.

Amy Schumer‘s two-year-old son Gene Fischer is just as cute as can be, and the 39-year-old funny lady would love to make him a big brother. But after a very difficult first pregnancy where she suffered from severe morning sickness throughout, even a second pregnancy via IVF has ended up being ruled out. The Expecting Amy star appeared on Ellen on Fri. Apr. 23, where guest host Ashley Graham asked, “And are we gonna be expecting Amy number two?”

“Oh, God, I hope so! We’re trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it’s like there’s nothing better. Yeah!” Amy replied vaguely. She was brief with her answer, and didn’t get into the harrowing process that she and husband of three years Chris Fischer, have gone through in order to add to their family. But she did deflect the question back to Ashley, 33, who revealed that she and husband Justin Ervin are actively working on giving their 16-month-old son Isaac a baby brother or sister.



In Jan. 2020, Amy shared with fans that she and Gene were working towards using IVF to conceive a second baby. Amy showed an Instagram photo of her bruised stomach from all of the hormone shots she had to take, telling fans the first week of treatment made her feel “really run down and emotional.” She later revealed that after the retrieval of of 35 eggs, 26 were fertilized and “For all of those we got 1 normal embryo,” Amy shared in a Feb. 14 Instagram post.

“So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right? Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down, Amy told fans in her post. “So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you,” she continued.

“Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process,” Amy concluded.

But by Aug. 2020, the I Feel Pretty star revealed that she was not going to ever be pregnant again, via IVF or attempting a natural pregnancy. “We did IVF. IVF was really tough on me. I don’t think I could ever do IVF again,” Amy told Sunday Today’s Willie Geist. “So I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. We talked about a surrogate, but I think we’re going to hold off for right now,” she added. Since Amy told Ashley they’re still trying to “figure out” adding to their family, it doesn’t sound like they’ve made a firm decision on a surrogate yet.