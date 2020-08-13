Amy Schumer Reveals Why She ‘Can’t Be Pregnant Ever Again” & Her Thoughts On Surrogacy

Amy Schumer opened up about her family plans in a sneak peek for her interview on ‘Sunday Today with Willie Geist.’

Amy Schumer, 39, has discussed having more kids with her husband Chris Fischer, 40! The comedian admitted that she’s considered expanding her family in a sneak peek clip for the Aug. 16 episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, shared by PEOPLE — you can watch it below. However, if Amy and Chris are to give their one-year-old baby boy Gene a sibling, it would have to be through alternative means.

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” Amy tells host Willie Geist during the interview. She then makes a confession: “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.”

So, that leads to the possibility of having someone else carry Amy and Chris’s (hypothetical) child! “We thought about a surrogate,” Amy revealed. However, there’s no rush — the I Feel Pretty star added, “But I think we’re going to hold off for right now.” Right now, Amy is enjoying being a first-time mom after welcoming her son in May of 2019, which you can watch her talk about more in the rest of the video above!

Amy Schumer explained her IVF process in this Instagram post shared in Feb. 2020. (Instagram/@amyschumer)

In February, Amy took to Instagram to open up about her experience with IVF (in vitro fertilization), which is the process of extracting eggs from ovaries and then manually fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory. Amy had 35 eggs retrieved from her and had 26 of those eggs fertilized, which she revealed in her Instagram post. “For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby),” Amy explained in the post, but added, “So we feel lucky we got 1!”

After IVF, Amy faced a new hurdle: hyperemesis gravidarum, a very rare condition that causes extreme nausea and vomiting in pregnant women (Kate Middleton suffered the same ailment). Amy felt so sick at one point in her pregnancy, she even hooked herself up to an IV.

Thankfully, the days of severe morning sickness are long behind the Comedy Central darling. Her baby boy even made a television appearance during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April!