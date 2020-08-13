Amy Schumer Reveals Why She ‘Can’t Be Pregnant Ever Again” & Her Thoughts On Surrogacy
Amy Schumer opened up about her family plans in a sneak peek for her interview on ‘Sunday Today with Willie Geist.’
Amy Schumer, 39, has discussed having more kids with her husband Chris Fischer, 40! The comedian admitted that she’s considered expanding her family in a sneak peek clip for the Aug. 16 episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, shared by PEOPLE — you can watch it below. However, if Amy and Chris are to give their one-year-old baby boy Gene a sibling, it would have to be through alternative means.
“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” Amy tells host Willie Geist during the interview. She then makes a confession: “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.”
So, that leads to the possibility of having someone else carry Amy and Chris’s (hypothetical) child! “We thought about a surrogate,” Amy revealed. However, there’s no rush — the I Feel Pretty star added, “But I think we’re going to hold off for right now.” Right now, Amy is enjoying being a first-time mom after welcoming her son in May of 2019, which you can watch her talk about more in the rest of the video above!
Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right? Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you. Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. 🎸💪🏾 my number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like. I read them when I can’t sleep or have time 👻
Amy Schumer explained her IVF process in this Instagram post shared in Feb. 2020. (Instagram/@amyschumer)
In February, Amy took to Instagram to open up about her experience with IVF (in vitro fertilization), which is the process of extracting eggs from ovaries and then manually fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory. Amy had 35 eggs retrieved from her and had 26 of those eggs fertilized, which she revealed in her Instagram post. “For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby),” Amy explained in the post, but added, “So we feel lucky we got 1!”
After IVF, Amy faced a new hurdle: hyperemesis gravidarum, a very rare condition that causes extreme nausea and vomiting in pregnant women (Kate Middleton suffered the same ailment). Amy felt so sick at one point in her pregnancy, she even hooked herself up to an IV.
Thankfully, the days of severe morning sickness are long behind the Comedy Central darling. Her baby boy even made a television appearance during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April!