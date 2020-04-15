‘WWHL’: Amy Schumer & Andy Cohen’s BFF Babies Wave At Each Other In Cutest TV Moment Ever

Social distancing orders have pumped the brakes on Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen’s babies’ ‘play dates.’ Thankfully, the parents let their little boys virtually reunite in an incredibly sweet moment on ‘WWHL.’

Andy Cohen and Amy Schumer’s babies had an on-screen reunion on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and you might just tear up. The infants exchanged baby greetings on the show’s April 14 episode, on which Amy guest starred! “Amy, I count your son Gene as one of Ben’s only friends his own age,” Andy told Amy, referring to his one-year-old son. He added, “And sadly, our play dates have been halted since the quarantine.”

Andy later suggested the babies could wave at each other once their quarantines end — but Amy didn’t see why they’d have to wait! That led both parents to bring out their adorable sons, who happily waved at each other with the help of Andy and Amy. “I’ll see you after the quarantine!,” Andy said, impersonating his son. Amy did the same. Assuming the role of her 11-month-old son, she waved Gene’s arms and said, “See you after the pandemic!”

Andy and Amy also played a fun game of “One, Two, Baby!” On the count of “baby,” each parent had to reveal their answers to questions like, “Who exhibits more side-eye during play dates? Ben or Gene?” For the latter question, Andy’s vote was Gene, while Amy thought the side-eye king was Andy’s kid! However, the parents could come to an agreement on two things: Amy’s “more guilty of cursing in front of the baby,” and can also make them laugh more. After the game, Andy sadly admitted, “Ben misses Gene.” Amy couldn’t help but coo as she exclaimed, “They’re little friends!”

Little Ben will have to address Gene by his new name! A day before her WWHL appearance, Amy revealed that her son’s name has been legally changed — perhaps not for the reason you’d expect. “So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital’,” Amy revealed on her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith.