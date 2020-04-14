Amy Schumer Confesses She Had To Change Son Gene’s Name Since It Sounded Like Genitals

Amy Schumer realized that her 11-month-old son’s original name — Gene Attell Fischer — had an uncanny resemblance to private parts. This is her baby boy’s new name!

Amy Schumer, 38, may be a comedian, but making her baby boy’s name sound like a person’s nether regions wasn’t intentional. When the Trainwreck star and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together in May of 2019, the unfortunate coincidence didn’t even dawn on them. On the April 13 episode of her podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, Amy announced, “So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.'”

Amy’s guest star on the podcast, Australian actress and her friend Claudia O’Doherty, confessed that the same thought crossed her mother’s mind. “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right,” Claudia informed Amy.

Amy really wasn’t trying to sneak in an innuendo. The baby’s original middle name was actually paying homage to Amy’s good friend and another respected stand-up comedian, Dave Attell, who played Noam in her movie Trainwreck. Now, Gene’s new middle name just pays tribute to the comedian’s first name — as well as his grandfather! Amy’s dad is named Gordon David Schumer. “So, two stones,” Amy said on the podcast, pointing out this convenient name switch.

In addition to Gene’s name change, another new thing happening in Amy’s life will be her at-home cooking show for Food Network, airing later this spring! “Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” Food Network’s president, Courtney White, announced per Delish. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.” Amy’s husband is an experienced chef, so this will be interesting.

It wasn’t revealed if Amy and Chris’ baby will make an on-camera appearance, although Amy did share a photo of the infant dressed up in a “Baby Chef” outfit on April 5. This baby is full of surprises, because Amy captioned the adorable snapshot, “11 months and sneaky as hell.”