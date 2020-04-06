Amy Schumer Shares Precious Pic Of Son Gene, 11 Months, Dressed Like A Chef, Just Like His Dad — See Photo

Amy Schumer’s 11-month-old son, Gene, was being ‘sneaky as hell’ in a new Instagram post, featuring the tiny tot dressed like his chef-dad, Chris Fischer!

Amy Schumer‘s son is whipping up something adorable in the kitchen! The comedian, 38, shared the cutest photo of her 11-month-old son, Gene, decked out in a chef’s hat, apron — both of which said “Baby Chef” — matching checkered pants, and black pacifier while nearly reaching for an electric outlet! Luckily, Amy’s New York City home was fully baby proofed, with plastic coverings over the outlets. Gene’s whole ensemble looked so much like what his dad, Amy’s husband, Chris Fischer, likely wears to his day at work as an esteemed chef! “11 months and sneaky as hell,” the Trainwreck star captioned the snap.

With such a wide fanbase, Amy received a lot of love for the cute image. Stars like Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt left comments on the post that read, “my boy” and “a gift of an image,” in all capital letters! Andy Cohen even left a sweet message on the post that read, “Gene IS Top Chef!” But this is only the most recent photo Amy has shared of her little one. The comedian’s Instagram account is full of pictures and videos of her precious boy. One March 16 video even featured Gene attempting to walk to Amy before tumbling over while the little family was spending the day in the a park!

Even though Amy is a new mother-of-one, her brand of raunchy, self-deprecating humor hasn’t changed one bit. In fact, on her March 11 Instagram story, Amy confessed to mega-stars Kanye West and Kim Kardashian that she was more than ready to “walk the runway” while hilariously fashioning V-neck T-shirt leotard over a pair of beige bicycle shorts. “Yeezy, @kimkardashian @skims. I am here and I will walk the runway,” Amy captioned the hilarious addition to her Instagram story.

Clearly, Amy is more than entertained while staying with her family in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Although Amy has always been very open about her personal life, it’s no less fun to see her little family with each new glimpse she offers fans! We cannot wait to see what she shares next!