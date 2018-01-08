College Football Playoff Championship Live Stream: Watch As Alabama Takes On Georgia

This is it. The Georgia Bulldogs play the Alabama Crimson Tide for the CFP Championship! Plus, Kendrick Lamar at halftime, so tune in at 8:00 PM ET to watch every second.

It’s going to get loud in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On one side stands the Alabama Crimson Tide, making their third consecutive appearance at the NCAA football championship game. On the other side of the field, the Georgia Bulldogs are looking for their first national title in over three decades. Though the Tide are the favorite to win the game, they’re on enemy turf. The Bulldogs pulled off one upset to get to this game. Can they do it again and clinch the championship? Or will it be “Roll Tide,” as Alabama adds another trophy to the case? It should be a wild game to watch.

Alabama’s 24-6 demolishing of last year’s champs, the Clemson Tigers, in the Sugar Bowl is why many expect them to pick up the win here. The Dawgs needed double-overtime to get by the Oklahoma Sooners. The drama was certainly high, but Georgia came away with the 54-48 win and a ticket to the title game. The last time the Dawgs raised the championship trophy was in 1980, so you know they’re going to bring the ruckus when they face the Crimson Tide.

In fact, it’s going to be so wild, President Donald Trump, 71, is reportedly going to attend. “We have met with an advance team consisting of folks from the White House, Secret Service and FBI who were analyzing the logistics for a possible visit by the president of the United States,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said, per ESPN. “…We have not received official word from the White House that he is coming, but we have met with a logistics team, so they’re clearly making plans.”

Interesting enough, Kendrick Lamar, 30, is set to perform at halftime (the first time anyone has ever performed at halftime of the college football game.) K. Dot burned the president on In The Heart Part 4 off his Grammy-nominated album, Damn. “Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk / Tell ‘em that God comin’ / And Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’” Kendrick raps, per The Guardian. Whether not Donald stays for the halftime show – or if he even attends – remains to be seen.

