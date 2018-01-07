Buffalo Bills Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream: Watch The NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Buffalo Bills made the playoffs. They take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Wild Card match at 1:00 PM ET.

When the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Baltimore Ravens with a 31-27 defeat, the loss knocked the Ravens out of contention, allowing the Buffalo Bills to end their 18-year playoff drought (thanks, also in part, to their 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.) Now, it’s up to the Bills to see if they can go all the way to Super Bowl 52. First up: the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, 2018 is a year in which both the Bills and the Jags made the NFL postseason. This bizarro matchup sees the Bills travel to EverBank Field in Florida (where it was snowing recently, btw.) This year is just so weird and it just started.

Consider this: the Jags ended their 2015 regular season 5-11. The next year? They go went 3-13. One year later, they not only go 10-6, but they win the AFC South. How did this happen? In addition to having Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, the “best cornerback tandem in the league” according to The Ringer, they also have running back Leonard Fournette and Blake Bortles, a quarterback often considered the butt to a really bad joke. Yet, as they go into the playoffs, the Jags are ready to silence their critics.

“It’s funny that we’re the sixth-best offense in the league and no one wants to talk about it,” Nathaniel Hackett, offensive coordinator for the Jags, told The Ringer. “I tell my guys, ‘We’ve been the sh*ts for years and everyone is going to think we’re the shIts. That’s OK, because we’re going to beat them and they are going to be disrespected and think it’s horrible and think, ‘I can’t get believe I got beat by the Jags.’ For us, it’s about continuing to do it so they don’t have a choice but to change their opinions.”

As for the Bills, they’re just basking in the feeling of making the postseason. “It’s such an emotional moment,” Sean McDermott, the Bills’ first-year coach, said after they made it, per ESPN. “No one gave this team a chance all year long. Our fans have been great all season long, and I’m looking forward to seeing them at our playoff game.” It seems that this game is a matchup between two squads looking for respect. It should be a great game!

