XAmbassadors, Bebe Rexha & Machine Gun Kelly Team Up For Epic ‘The Voice’ Performance

Three major artists took the stage together during the Dec. 12 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and we can’t get enough of their touching performance.

The collaboration between XAmbassadors, Bebe Rexha and Machine Gun Kelly is one for the ages, and the trio of performers joined forces to bring their song “Home” to television on Dec. 12. The three artists hit the stage together during the season 13 results show, and performed their new hit. Bebe looked incredible for the performance, wearing high-waisted sequined pants and a black tank top, and the trio connected perfectly as they performed their hit. The set was lit up in intense lights during the performance, with smoke blowing as an added effect.

“Home” is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix movie, Bright, and the lyrics are definitely gut-wrenching. However, the emotional tone of the song makes sense, as MGK previously admitted to writing it the day after his friend, Chester Bennington, passed away. “We were about to go on tour together,” the rapper explained to Rap-Up in November. “I just sat for a couple of hours and decided to go to the studio to see if I could do anything to the song, see if anything would happen. What I wrote is what came out of my pen that night.” Bebe added that the song will “resonate” with people because of its message, and that’s exactly what it’s done in the weeks since its release.

The performance was definitely a break during quite a tense night on The Voice, as half of the remaining artists face elimination this week. Only four of the eight semifinalists will move onto the finals, and the competition is super tight, so it’s definitely a major moment in the season. What will happen next!?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this performance on The Voice!?