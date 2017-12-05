Chester Bennington’s Autopsy Report Proves He Has ‘History Of Suicidal Intentions’ — See Docs

Chester Bennington’s autopsy report has been released and it reveals that the troubled Linkin Park singer had a history of suicidal thoughts. See the detailed documents here.

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington shockingly died of suicide by hanging on Jul. 20 and his autopsy report now reveals that the 41-year-old singer sadly had a “history of suicidal intentions.” The report gives details about the state of Chester’s body when he was found on that terrible day and what a toxicology report detected was in his system at the time of his suicide. SEE THE FULL AUTOPSY REPORT HERE. According to the report, Chester hung himself with a belt and had a little alcohol and MDMA aka ecstasy in his system. All the characteristics of the death, including Chester’s state of mind, match up with a hanging and since he was suicidal for many years, the alcohol and drugs found in his system weren’t determined as the root cause for his actions.

At the scene of his death, police found pieces of fingernail underneath his iPhone and on a table in a bedroom. According to the report, Chester’s wife, Talinda Bennington, told authorities that he would often do that whenever he was anxious. She said he attempted suicide in the past, including a time in 2006 when he left the house with a gun after drinking heavily and she had to call police to find him. The documents also revealed that he was in an outpatient treatment program at the time of his death and was supposed to be sober for a month prior to the suicide.

Chester had opened up about having depression in many interviews over the years and talked about how his mind would sometimes take him to a scary place and he felt he couldn’t control it. Singer Chris Cornell, who was Chester’s close friend, also passed away from a suicidal hanging just two months before Chester. The death seemed to have a big impact on Chester and many believe it’s what led to his decision to take his own life. Chester died on what would have been Chris’ 53rd birthday.

Our thoughts and healing wishes continue to go out to Chester’s family, friends, and fans.

