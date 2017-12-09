Suri Cruise Is So Excited To Introduce Her Idol Taylor Swift With Mom Katie At Jingle Ball — Cute Video

Katie Holmes and adorable daughter Suri Cruise made an exciting appearance at Jingle Ball in NYC on Dec. 8 to introduce Taylor Swift. See the fun video here!

Katie Holmes, 38, stepped out on stage with daughter Suri Cruise, 11, at Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 8 and sweetly introduced one of their favorite performers, Taylor Swift! The darling duo’s unexpected appearance definitely brought smiles on audience member’s faces as they looked happier than ever to in the brief spotlight. Katie beautifully wore a Victorian-style blouse with dark fitted jeans and black heels while Suri flashed a winning smile in a black sleeveless star print dress and tights with a big red bow in her hair. Katie spoke first in Taylor’s introduction while Suri finished it off by excitingly screaming the “Look What You Made Me Do” 27-year-old singer’s name. See more cute pics of Suri over the years here!

It was a rare appearance for Katie and Suri, as they are known to mostly keep a somewhat private lifestyle in NYC away from public outings. Katie’s been raising Suri, whose father is Tom Cruise, 55, as a single mom since her split with Tom and their rocky relationship in regards to Suri has made numerous headlines over the years. We’re happy to have seen them both out and having a good time despite any family hardships they may be going through.

After Katie and Suri quickly walked off stage, Taylor rocked with her Jingle Ball performance as always and even performed her hit “Gorgeous” for the first time! The show also featured other great musical acts such as Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, and more.

🚨🚨 SURI CRUISE INTRODUCED TAYLOR SWIFT AT JINGLE BALL 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/VdYoOOxbo1 — Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) December 9, 2017

