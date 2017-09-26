Bella Thorne Gushes Over YouTuber Tana Mongeau In Kinky New Pic After Their Hot Make Out Session

Bella Thorne kissed a girl and she liked it! The actress can’t stop gushing about YouTuber sweetie Tana Mongeau after their super hot make out session and just shared a sexy new pic of the couple.

Well, she has admitted she’s bisexual. Bella Thorne, 19, has suddenly moved on from Blackbear, 26, to a lady-love who has professed her desire for the actress. YouTube star and up and coming rapper Tana Mongeau, 19, tweeted back on Sept. 5 that she wanted to date Bella and she got her wish! The two were photographed in a hot make out session — tongues and all — and Tana shared the pic saying “dreams do come true kids.” In the initial pic of their PDA session, the pair definitely seem like a couple in the making, as Bella wrote “Who’s shook” and Tana responded “me cause I miss you baby.”

Bella posted a new pic on Sept. 26 showing her down on her knees before a standing Tana, who is pulling on her long red braided hair. Both ladies have their tongues out and the Famous in Love star captioned the pic, “When you find a girl who knows what you like :).” Tana has her hand around Bella’s neck, and the actress is holding it in return. Whoa, this is definitely a relationship that is still in the hot and sexy phase. See Bella’s raciest pics, here.

Up until Tana, Bella had been dating men for most of 2017, with her strange dalliance with Scott Disick, 34, where they jetted off to Cannes together in May after several clubbing dates. While she bailed on their trip, they were back in each other’s arms within a month. After that, the fiery red-head was totally into rapper Blackbear, who seems completely blindsided by Bella’s new fling with Tana. On Sept. 24 he tweeted “my heart froze over” the very same day pics of Bella kissing Tana hit their Twitter accounts. On Sept. 26 he wrote “I’m getting much better at getting f**ked over,” implying that the former Disney starlet totally dumped him.

do you think Bella and Tana make a cute couple?