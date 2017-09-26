Bella Thorne & Blackbear: He Reveals He’s Been Played After She Kisses Tana Mongeau

Blackbear just admitted that he was ‘f–ked over’, and it sounds like he has all the feels! But, is it because his former flame, Bella Thorne just made out with a famous YouTube star?

While Bella Thorne, 19, has been keeping us guessing about her love life — having been involved with Blackbear, 26, and Scott Disick, 34, this year — it looks like she’s still breaking hearts in Hollywood. Her former fling, rapper, Blackbear just tweeted that he’s been “getting f–ked over.” But, by who? While that’s all he revealed, Blackbear’s tweet came right after Bella and YouTube star Tana Mongeau, 19, shared a steamy lip lock online. Their kiss was followed by Tana’s confession that she wanted to date Bella!

As you may know, Bella and Blackbear were briefly involved back in July, when photos of the two getting cozy emerged. Her PDA with the rapper also came at the same time she was reportedly hooking up with Scott Disick, despite her numerous attempts to shut down the romance rumors. Bella later made her red carpet debut with Blackbear, at the Teen Choice Awards on August 13. However, she never confirmed a romance with the rapper.

As Bella continued to play the field, her relationship with Blackbear seemed to fade. However, did his feelings remain? It’s very unclear what Blackbear’s tweet truly meant, since he’s known for his cryptic one-liners on Twitter. Not to mention, he just dropped a snippet from his new track, “Froze Over”; so, maybe “im getting much better at getting fucked over,” is a line from the new song.

im getting much better at getting fucked over — blackbear (@iamblackbear) September 26, 2017

As for Bella — Well, the actress rarely posts cryptic messages, since she’s always straight-forward about her feelings. Right now, Bella seems to be enjoying herself, and we’re so here for it! And, how can she not? — Her Freeform show, Famous in Love, was just picked up for season 2; therefore, she has quite a lot to celebrate at the moment!

