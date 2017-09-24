YouTuber Tana Mongeau Makes Out With Bella Thorne — See Their Steamy Kiss

Sometimes dreams do come true! YouTuber Tana Mongeau tweeted about wanting to date Bella Thorne, and per usual, Bella didn’t disappoint! Though the two may not actually be dating, they did share a steamy kiss on Saturday night, and we have the pics here!

YouTube star Tana Mongeau, 19, is no stranger to drama. Her channel has a whopping 2.6 million followers, and after seeing her hot pics with Bella Thorne, 19, we totally get why! Tana has one of those “came for one video, but ended up staring at my phone screen, twenty videos deep at two in the morning” type of channels, and now we have all the more reason to keep watching. On Sept. 5, Tana tweeted about wanting to date Bella next. Though many fans would totally ship the two, others were surprised at this tweet as Bella and Tana have had some drama in the past. It looks as though the two have certainly made up, because according to Tana’s latest tweet, they shared a very steamy makeout sesh on September 24! See more pics of Bella Thorne here!

A while back Tana made a video addressing her and Bella’s potential beef at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas in June. Apparently Tana made her way into an exclusive party at the Palms Hotel and immediately set her sights on Scott Disick, 33, Bella’s rumored fling a few months ago. Tana said she started “hoe dancing” in hopes of impressing Scott, but instead got the attention of Bella. Bella “came out of nowhere” and starting dancing in front of Scott, which he apparently liked. Tana says in her video “On occasion she hit a good [pose] and she’ll like, look at me like, ‘Yeah, b*tch. You see this?’ And I’m like, ‘I do, sister. I’ll give it to you.'” Whoa! Bella is definitely in a midst of a care-free wild phase!

The two make it seem like this is more than just a kiss. In the hot pics, Tana has her arms wrapped around Bella with her tongue halfway down her throat while the gorgeous actress has her hands all over on the YouTuber’s face. Is it hot in here, or is it just us!? We’re sure Tana will be making a video soon about her sexy kiss with Bella, but for now we can only wonder how the two came to meet! Twitter has mysterious ways of bringing people together!

i want to date @bellathorne next — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 5, 2017

