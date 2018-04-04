‘Fast & Furious’ Feuds: A Timeline Of The High-Octane Drama Between Vin Diesel, The Rock, Tyrese & More

The action in a ‘Fast & Furious movie isn’t as explosive as the drama behind the scenes. From The Rock beefing with Vin Diesel to Michelle Rodriguez threatening to quit, here’s a timeline of all the ‘Furious’ feuds.

Vin Diesel Vs. 2 Fast 2 Furious. The first major Furious feud came between Vin Diesel and the writers of the first sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious. “They didn’t take a Francis Ford Coppola approach to it,” he told Variety in 2015. “They approached it like they did sequels in the ’80s and ’90s, when they would drum up a new story unrelated for the most part, and slap the same name on it.” He turned down $25 million to appear in the sequel. He made a cameo on the third movie and returned in 2009 for Fast & Furious, on the condition that he could also serve as producer. Everything seems to go smoothly until the filming of the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious.

The Rock Vs. Vin Diesel: The Rock, whose Agent Luke Hobbs joined the cast in 2011’s Fast 5, posts an Instagram on Aug. 8, 2016, one that shows him fighting on the set of The Fate Of The Furious. He called out his “male co-stars” in the caption, saying “some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es.” Many thought The Rock was calling out Vin, and reports said the two had a secret meeting to patch things up. Two days after his first Instagram post, according to Vanity Fair, The Rock posts a second one, saying that “family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs.”

On Aug. 11, 2016, Vin finally weighs in, posting a sleepy video of himself promising to “tell you everything. Everything.” He doesn’t follow through. Michelle Rodriguez confirms the feud in Sep. 2016, and after that? Months of silence. While doing press for The Fate Of The Furious in April 2017, Vin seemed to bury the hatchet. “In my house, he’s ‘Uncle Dwayne,’ and I’m proud of that,” he said. The Rock said the beef was due to “different philosophies.” It all seems good until The Rock hints in a April 2018 interview with Rolling Stone that he’s “not sure” he’ll be back for Fast & Furious 9.

The Rock Vs. Tyrese Gibson. During the early days of The Rock versus Vin, Tyrese Gibson tried to play peacemaker, downplaying the reported beef. Yet, he changed his tune, per Esquire, posting an Instagram pic that indicated he was on Vin’s team. Tyrese’s beef with The Rock would take off in September 2017. Replying to a photo of The Rock reviewing a movie contract, presumably for the Agent Hobbs spin-off, Tyrese issued a warning, according to Digital Spy. “If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” he wrote. Tyrese said he wanted The Rock to shoot his spin-off, but not before the ninth Fast & Furious movie was shot.

In October 2017, Tyrese posted a throwback shot of the Furious cast (before The Rock.) “Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family …. Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster. “congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily.” Tyrese would continue to fire shots after the F9 release date was revealed to be April 2020.

This feud was strictly one-sided, as the Rock never directly addressed Tyrese. Even after Tyrese threatened to quit, Dwayne stayed silent. It ended not with a bang, but with a slight whimper, as Tyrese said in November 2017 that he spoke with Dwayne’s “associate” and that “Justin Lin is back in the driver seat.”

Michelle Rodriguez Vs. Vin Diesel? There was another feud that came out of Fate of the Furious. Michelle Rodriguez, whose Letty Ortiz has appeared in four of the eight movies, said in June 2017 that she was thinking of quitting. “I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.” Being that Fast & Furious is Vin’s baby, was Michelle taking a shot at him? Nope. Vin and Michelle appeared together in a June 30, 2017 Instagram video that seemed to squash any rumors of a feud. After saying he was “the biggest supporter of strong women,” Michelle said, “I’ve always appreciated that about you throughout the years. And just know if I ever post anything, that’s not you I’m talking to.”