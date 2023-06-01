Dwayne Johnson Confirms He & Vin Diesel Squashed Their Beef Amid New ‘Fast’ Movie News

Fast & Furious fans can officially rejoice, as the film franchise’s stars Dwayne Johnson, 51, and Vin Diesel, 55, have squashed their beef! The 51-year-old took to Twitter on Jun. 1, to release a video announcing their reconciliation, along with the big reveal that Dwayne will return to the hit movies. “Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei’d,” his caption began. “Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.” Dwayne also made sure to add that he and Vin have settled their longtime feud. “Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love,” he continued.

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d 🌺😈 Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

The Moana star went on to highlight the success of the franchise’s latest film, Fast X, which premiered on May 19. “Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away,” he said in reference to his brief cameo at the end of the recent film. “The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II.”

Finally, Dwayne concluded his message with a statement about putting the viewers and fans of the Fast franchise first. “Last summer I’ve built my career on an ‘Audience First’ mentality and that will always serve as my North Star,” he added. “Congratulations to my Fast Family & Universal Studios on the global success of FAST X and as always, Hobbs & @SevenBucksProd are motivated to help take the Fast franchise to new and exciting places for fans worldwide. ‘Daddy’s gotta go to work’ ~ HOBBS.”

Although Dwayne is set to return in the upcoming project, fans will not likely see an on-screen reunion between him and Vin, per The Hollywood Reporter. It could happen, however, their on-screen reunion has not yet officially been confirmed. Both Dwayne and Vin will produce the next film. In response to the exciting news of Dwayne’s return to the Fast movies, many of his 17 million followers took to the comments to react to his highly-anticipated return. “The hierarchy of power in the family universe is about to change,” one fan wrote, while a second added, “Glad to have you back! Pumped to see where the new movie goes.”

Nearly two weeks ago Vin broke his silence on Dwayne’s cameo during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We have such a great cast. We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work,” he explained. “That’s all actors really want, is to feel as though they’re supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever, and you see that in this franchise.” Later, in a separate interview with Variety, Vin said he is looking forward to Dwayne and Gal Gadot‘s Gisele Yashar return to the movies. “I’m so excited to have them back home and even more excited to see fan reactions and to see how happy it makes people,” he said. Fast 11 is expected to be released in 2025, however, FASTX: Part II does not have an official release date at this time.