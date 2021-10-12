Interview

The Rock Reveals Where He Stands With Vin Diesel & What Happened During Their ‘Peace Meeting’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson explained where he stands with his ‘Fast And The Furious’ co-star Vin Diesel, whom he had a very public feud with, in a new interview for the November issue of ‘Vanity Fair.’

Dwayne Johnson49, and Vin Diesel54, seem to have cleared the air since their 2016 beef. The Rock opened up about his feelings towards his The Fast And The Furious co-star in a interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday October 12. He also revealed what the reaction was on set when he shared his infamous August 2016 Instagram post, where he seemed to call out Vin for “chicken s**t” behavior.

Dwayne explained that he wanted to “forgo drama,” which was why he agreed to return to Fast 8 if he could stay out of scenes with Vin. “I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody,” he told Vanity Fair, before he explained that when he posted his controversial Instagram, it wasn’t his “best day,” because he “chose to share” his grievances in public. “I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do,” he said.

After the Rock posted his Instagram, he said that the two actors had a “peace meeting” to chat about their feelings towards each other, where they eventually settled things the best they could. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there,” he said.

It seems that through it all, Dwayne has found some peace of mind and said that he and the Guardians of the Galaxy star just have different philosophies when it comes to their filmmaking efforts. The Moana star explained that his philosophy includes “Looking at everybody as equal partners” and “being respectful of the process and every other human being who is putting in just as much time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more.” He continued, “I think it’s always been important to me to always be straight up and look somebody in the eye. And if you say you’re going to do something, do it.”

Despite settling their feud in a meeting the former pro-wrestler couldn’t help but laugh when the interviewer asked about what Vin said during a June interview with Men’s Health, where he said they clashed over his “tough love” approach. “I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it,” he said. “So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard.”