‘Fast X’ Review: Jason Momoa Reigns Supreme As The Franchise’s Best & Most Wicked Big Bad

The Fast & Furious family is the gift that keeps on giving. After more than 20 years, the Fast franchise is still bringing all the fuel to theaters. Fast X, out May 19, marks the beginning of (what appears to be) the end, and the film is bringing out the big guns, specifically Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes.

Fast X is a story of revenge and how a thirst for vengeance can drive us over the edge, literally and figuratively. Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes, the man Dom and Brian helped take down in Fast Five. A decade later, Dante is determined to make Dom suffer — and that means going after Dom’s family.

But Dante isn’t your ordinary villain. Jason completely embraces being fully unhinged as Dante. He chews up every single scene and makes a 5-star meal out of Fast X. Dante is wacky, unpredictable, hilarious, and dangerous. He is deliciously wicked and revels in the chaos he creates. The Fast franchise needed an out-of-the-ordinary bad guy, and they’ve got it with Jason in spades. He owns the movie.

The returning cast continues to bring what we all want and need to see in the Fast movies. A special shoutout must go out to Leo Abelo Perry, the youngster playing little Brian. He holds his own alongside Vin Diesel and John Cena. Little Brian and his Uncle Jakob have some of the most delightful moments in the movie.

When you watch a Fast movie, you know you’re going to get all the car chases and action scenes your heart desires. Fast X ups the ante in a big way, completely taking over Rome with an extended (and totally ridiculous) high-speed chase that really sets the tone for the kind of mayhem Dante loves to create. Fast X continues to defy the laws of gravity and physics, but this is a Fast movie. Who cares about all that? You know exactly what you’re getting every time you head to the theater to see the next one. From pursuits involving Dom and helicopters to a race to safety down a steep dam, Fast X continues to push the pedal on the action.

There are plenty of surprising twists throughout the film, with one really elevating the stakes of Dom’s battle with Dante. Fast X’s ending and the post-credits scene definitely leave you wanting more, and it’s clear that this is just the first chapter of this final trilogy. Fast X knows exactly what kind of movie it is. It’s never trying to be something it’s not. It’s pure blockbuster fun. The tank is far from empty when it comes to the Fast franchise, that’s for sure. Bring on the next installment!