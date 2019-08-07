Tyrese Gibson Shades The Rock Over ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Earning $180 Million At Box Office: ‘He Tried’

Tyrese Gibson reignited his feud with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, this time mocking ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ for ‘only’ pulling in $180 million at the box office so far, compared to ‘The Fate of the Furious’ doing $1.2 billion.

Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw have ended their bad blood, but the feud between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still alive and well. Tyrese, who has extensively bashed his Fast & The Furious costar for doing the series spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw seemed awfully delighted that the movie hasn’t performed well at the box office. While it has earned a staggering $180 million so far, it’s the lowest performing film in the franchise since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift ($158.5 million). In a since deleted Instagram post, Tyrese wrote, “I have to show my respects for one thing… He tried,” then called the Hobbs & Shaw box office numbers “not a win.” He continued: “Folks called me a hater… And attacked me for speaking out… Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does…

“You know what maybe just maybe… The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want… No hating I’m just pointing out the facts. In this day and age where everyone wants to be safe and sit on their hands and not speak on real sh*t… When you do get attacked and well… That’s that. Again, my respects cause he tried his best… The world is clearly used to being severed [sic] its Thanksgiving meal a certain way… they want the table to ‘include’ all its flavors and all of its usual ingredients.”

Tyrese did mention that The Rock is “still one of the biggest movie stars in the world” and “not hurting for work.” He ended his lengthy message on a lighthearted note. “”The Rock comes from wrestling and he knows all about smack talking and friendly competition, So love is love — Roman has spoken.. drops mic #NoComment.”

The feud started in 2017, when Tyrese blamed The Rock for Fast 9, which was supposed to premiere in April 2019, getting delayed for a year. “#FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDwayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait?,” Tyrese wrote on Instagram at the time. “They offered but YOU didn’t have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!” he wrote.

The Rock hasn’t engaged much, but he did mention the feud during a July 2018 Watch What Happens Live appearance. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided,” he said.