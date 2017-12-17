New England Vs. Pittsburgh: Watch As The Patriots Battle The Steelers Online

The New England Patriots look to clinch the AFC East when they take on their old rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at 4:25 PM ET. Football fans better not miss this game.

Get ready for another round of Tom Brady vs. Ben Roethlisberger, as the New England Patriots will roll into Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Patriots coming off a shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins, Tom, 40, will look to lead the defending-Super Bowl champions to their ninth consecutive AFC East title. Or can “Big Ben,” 35, and the dominating Steelers pull off a rare victory over Brady?

The Patriots’ 8-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, after they fell 27-20 to Miami. Tom was picked off twice, as he threw for 233 yards, while picking up just a single touchdown. “It was a bad night,” Tom said after the game, per ESPN. “We’ve had a lot of good nights this year. This was a bad night.” The loss delayed the Patriots’ clinching of their division, and threw a wrench in their plans of securing home field advantage during the playoffs.

Going into this game, the 11-2 Steelers have the better record in the AFC. If the 10-3 Patriots suffer another loss, they may be in some real trouble. The 9-4 Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to make short work of their three remaining games (against the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans) according to CBS Sports. That could give the Pats a run for their money when it comes to the No. 2 seed. However, let’s not forget that these are the New England Patriots, a team that boasts a 36-4 record after a loss since 2003, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

That means for the past 14 years, there have been only four instances where the Pats have taken back-to-back losses. Steel City better get ready. “I’m sure they’ll give a lot of credit to the Dolphins,” Ben said while speaking to 93-7. “We’re gonna be prepared for the very best New England Patriots that we can face coming in here on Sunday.”

Hopefully, the team pulls out a win for Ryan Shazier, 25, who remains injured following his spinal injury. “We went over yesterday,” Ben said, “and spent some time with him and everything. It’s always so uplifting to go see him and give him a hug and see that smile. I enjoyed sitting in his room last night and talking about the game, getting his perspective on the game and what he saw.”

Do you think the Steelers will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think the Patriots will secure the bye?