New York Giants Vs. Oakland Raiders: Watch The Giants’ First Game Since Benching Eli Manning

After 210 consecutive regular-season games, Eli Manning, 36, has been told to ride the pine. The New York Giants quarterback lost the starter job to Geno Smith, 27, after the Giants suffered their ninth loss of the season. Eli will have to watch Geno take the snap as the Big Blue Wrecking Crew battle the Oakland Raiders. Will Derek Carr, 26, and the Raiders ride the momentum to another victory? Or will Geno cure the Giants’ blues by bringing a win to New York?

Eli started every Giants Game since Nov. 21, 2004, and his regular-season starting streak was the second longest in NFL history, behind Brett Favre’s 297, according to CNN. When speaking about coach Ben McAdoo’s decision to give the job to Geno, Eli couldn’t help but get emotional. “It’s hard,” he said on Nov. 28. “It’s been a hard day to handle this. But hang in there and figure it out.” However, Eli said that the coach gave him the opportunity to start, before giving the ball over to Geno and rookie David Webb. Eli passed because thought that was unfair to his teammates.“ [When] you’re named the starting quarterback, you think it’s your job to go win the football game. When you know you’re just going to play a little bit, I didn’t feel like that was the right way to play.” Here’s hoping this decision pays off.

The Raiders are coming off a 21-14 win over the Denver Broncos, which would be far more impressive if the Broncos weren’t 3-8. Still, a win is a win. Neither team is making the playoffs this year, so really, they’re trying to end the season on a high note. Or, as high as one can get when you’re 2-9 and 5-6, respectively.

