Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a hot streak, and they’re about to meet the hot-and-cold Detroit Lions. Who’ll walk out of Michigan with the win? Tune in at 8:30 PM ET to see!

It’s now or never for the Detroit Lions. It’s the halfway point for the NFL season and from this point on, ever win is one step closer to the postseason while every loss takes a team closer and closer to catastrophe. While the Lions started out strong, they’ve suffered a trio of losses, including a 52-38 smackdown courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. If Matthew Stafford is looking for a moment to turn his team around, this game against the Pittsburgh Steelers would be it. It’s a shame that they’re facing the Steelers, who are riding a wave of momentum.

Something must have woken up inside of Ben Roethlisberger, 35. After throwing a career-high five interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ben got his act together to lead the Steelers over the (formerly) undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. During that latter game, Ben threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. “The sky’s the limit,” Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree said after the win over the Bengals, per ESPN. “Not even the sky’s the limit. We’re not going to put a ceiling on our head. We’re going to keep going up.”

While the Steelers are soaring, the Lions are lagging. They have the ingredients to make for a decent team, as they showed in that loss to New Orleans. Between the third and fourth quarter, the Lions scored four straight touchdowns in what some thought would have been the greatest comeback in NFL history. Sadly for them, the Saints were able to cut the rally off at the knees, ending the wild game with the win. If Detroit can put the pieces of the puzzle together, they could be a major threat. Otherwise, they’re going to be another notch on the Steeler’s belt.

