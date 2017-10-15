New England Patriots Vs. New York Jets Live Stream: Watch The NFL Online

It’s an AFC East showdown, as bitter rivals – the New England Patriots and New York Jets – face off in an emotional NFL game. Kickoff is around 1:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

The feud between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets is like the rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox (except the Red Sox have actually won a championship – sorry, Jets fans!) These two AFC East rivals have fought ever since 1960, and their long-standing feud adds another chapter on Oct. 15. The Pats head to MetLife Stadium to meet Gang Green on their home turf and it’s going to get ugly. Tune in to see who takes the L and who gets a much-needed win.

Yeah, about that – both the Patriots and the Jets (The JETS) have the same record – 3-2. The Patriots suffered a surprising loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of the season, but rebounded with wins over the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans. Yet, they lost – 33-30 – to the Carolina Panthers. Even though Tom Brady, 40, threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, it wasn’t enough. The Pats bounced back with a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thanks to Brady throwing for another 300 yards.

As for the Jets, they’ve won three straight. Even though the Pats are the heavy favorites in this game, they’re not going to take it lightly. “They’ve played good complementary football,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said, per Boston.com. “They’re a good team.. “A lot of young players — 25 new players from when we played them last year, which was Week 16 — but a lot of young players and a lot of guys. They brought in some guys, younger veteran types along with their draft choices and so forth from the last couple of years. They’re doing a good job.”

Who do you think will win, HollywoodLifers? Will the Pats repeat as champs?