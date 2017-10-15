Green Bay Packers Vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

It’s one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL: the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. These two bitter enemies go head-to-head at 1:00 PM ET so find out how to watch this explosive game!

Lil Yachty, 20, may have said the streets get “cold like Minnesota,” but the rivalry between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers remains red hot. After nearly 60 years, the feud between these two NFL teams doesn’t show a sign of slowing down. They will meet for the 114th time on Oct. 15 in the middle of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Will Aaron Rodgers, 33, lead Green Bay to their fifth win? Or will the Vikings sack the Pack and take the lead in the NFC North? There’s only one way to find out — tune in to see every amazing catch, powerful tackle (here’s hoping for no more major injuries) and jaw-dropping touchdown.

Out of the 113 prior meetings, Green Bay has won 60 (with two of their games ending in a tie.) It seems like these two are fairly equal, and this match will be a case of the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object. “They’re No. 1 in the league in third down (defense), we’re No. 3 (on offense),” Mike McCarthy, the Packers head coach, said about this game, per Green Bay’s official site. “I think [the Vikings] are] playing as well as I’ve seen them in my time here. “They’re extremely disciplined.”

The Packers are no slouches, either. They’re coming off an impressive 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys, their third consecutive victory, one where Aaron threw 19-for-29, picking up 221 yards and three touchdowns, per ESPN. Aaron Jones, 22, also let for rushing, picking up 125 yards and a touchdown. If the Vikings’ defense can’t hold back the Pack, Green Bay will be leaving Minnesota with another notch on their belt.

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Will Green Bay make it all the way to the Super Bowl this year?