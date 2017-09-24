Seattle Seahawks Vs. Tennessee Titans Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

It’s an inter-conference showdown as the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans clash on Sept. 24 at 4:05 PM ET in an epic match-up which features two of the league’s best mobile quarterbacks, so find out how to watch the game online!

The Seattle Seahawks were an absolute shell of themselves at the start of the season where they lost to the Green Bay Packers in an offensive stinker only putting 9 points on the board. Since then, they have bounced back and look to tack on another W when they travel to Music City to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 24. They match up well with the Titans who feature a stout defense and a budding star in quarterback Marcus Mariota, 23 on offense. Most folks only remember Mariota from his days at Oregon where he set the nation on fire, but Mariota nearly took his team to the playoffs last year in only his second season. Beating the Seahawks will go a long way to establishing their position in the AFC moving forward.

Even though the Seattle Seahawks were able to hand division rival the San Francisco 49ers yet another loss in Week 2, they still haven’t shown up on offense this season. They barely escaped a loss and could have easily been on the other side of their 9-12 victory. So far, the Seahawks have only accounted for 1 touchdown. Russell Wilson, 28 looks to ignite his unit, score some touchdowns and put more points on the board. If they want to conquer the Titans, they’ll need the Legion of Boom to keep Mariota and DeMarco Murray, 29 out of the endzone. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. And, lets just say the Seahawks are lucky to not be 0-2 right now.

Not only do the Seahawks feature one of the league’s best defense, but they also juggle the most personality of any other team. Head Coach Pete Carroll, 66 is as eclectic as they come, and defensive lineman Michael Bennett, 31 is one of the most outspoken players in all of sports. Fans of any team won’t wan to miss this star-studded contest.

