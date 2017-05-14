Team USA Vs. Slovakia: Live Stream The Ice Hockey World Championship

REX/Shutterstock

Team USA is cruising through the International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s Championship and next up they play Slovakia. We’ve got your way to watch the action via live stream when the puck drops at 10:15am EST on May 14.

Go team! The USA is six games into their preliminary round in the IIHF Men’s Championship and next up is a tough squad from Slovakia on May 14. Both teams just came off of intense games the day prior when the US met up with Latvia and the Slovaks took on the Russians. They’re in such a tight Group A preliminary round that also includes the likes of Denmark, Germany, Italy and Sweden. This is the second to last game in the series so every win is going to count. Fortunately for Team USA, they just got the additions of defenseman Brady Skjei and forward Kevin Hayes, both from the New York Rangers after they were knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Ottawa Senators.

The guys didn’t arrive in time for the Team USA match against Latvia, but will be suited up and ready to go against Slovakia at Cologne, Germany’s LAXNESS Arena. So far in the series the US lost their opener to Germany 2-1, but went on to destroy Denmark by a score of 7-2 before their 4-3 squeaker of a win over a tough Swedish team that also features several NHL stars. They went on to shut out Italy by a score of 3-0 and should easily advance to the next round of the tournament.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Team USA will go all the way and win the 2017 Ice Hockey World Championship?

