Man City Vs. Leicester City Live Stream — Watch The Premier League Soccer Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Score! Nolito and the Man City squad will host Leicester City on May 13th at 7:30 am EST for a late season Premier League game at City of Manchester Stadium. Be sure to catch every minute of exciting soccer action and watch the entire game online here!

The way the Premier League Table sits when Leicester City take on Manchester City on May 13th, not too much will be on the line during this the five year anniversary of when Sergio Aguero scored his famous goal to win the title against the Queens Park Rangers. Man City sits in the fourth spot with Leicester far below in ninth. The real title battle is back at the top with Chelsea and Tottenham who are holding the top spots. But that won’t stop fans from filling Manchester Stadium to cheer for The Sky Blues.

During their last high-scoring meeting, on Dec. 10th, 2016, Leicester City outscored Man 4-2 at King Power Stadium. Jaime Vardy was in complete control of that game simply scoring at will with two goals in the first half alone. Jaime completed his hat trick late in the 78th minute to seal that win for his team. If Jaime comes out kicking again, the Leicester squad will be hard to stop.

The Citizens scored a pair of goals late in that last meeting with the final goal coming from Nolito at the 90 minute mark. Man is coming into this game after a thorough whooping of Crystal Palace, 5-0 on May 6th. During that game the Sky Blues controlled the lead throughout after scoring in the opening minutes, in the middle as well as in the last seconds. If Man City can maintain their momentum, they should be just fine in this home game against Leicester.

HollywoodLifers, who will win this big game? Do you feel Leicester can pull off an upset in Manchester or will City get the win at home? Let us know who you think will win this Premier League battle!

