USA VS. Denmark Live Stream: Watch The Ice Hockey World Championship Match

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s a wonderful day for some hockey! Team USA will continue its run for the Ice Hockey World Championship, taking on Denmark on May 7 in an epic clash. Don’t miss a moment. The puck is set to drop around 10:15 AM ET so tune in to watch.

Stanley who? While the NHL is busy with the Stanley Cup championships, hockey stars from all around the world are heading to Paris and Cologne to compete in the 2017 IIHF World Championship. Up next for the USA are the great Danes from Denmark. The Danish Lions will look to take a bite out of the Ice Yanks (yes, they’re called the Ice Yanks) so tune in to see who skates away with the win.

For Denmark, this will be a warmup for 2018, as the country will host next year’s edition of the World Championships. So, there’s plenty pressure on coach Jan Karlsson to lead his side to a good showing in this tournament. He’ll have to trust team captain Morten Green to lead the group to victory, despite hitting the ice without Frans Nielsen, Patrick and Oliver Bjorkstrand, according to the IIHF official website.

Denmark will rely on goalie Sebastian Dahm to keep the pick from finding the neck. In 13 overall games for the national team, Sebastian has won 5, posting a 2.43 goals against average. He’ll have Simon Nielsen as a second, as the younger brother of Frans Nielsen has a 360 goals against average over 11 games.

For the Americans, they look to pull off the clean sweep, winning all five IIHF championships (men’s, women’s, juniors and both women and men’s U18) in a single season. They’ll rely on young talent like that of Jack Eichel, as the 20-year-old hopes to make a huge splash during his second World Championship.

“Obviously two years in the NHL and the world championships, I have a lot more experience and feel confident going into it,” Jack said, according to TeamUSA’s website. “I just have higher expectations. I think we have a good group if you look at our roster, and I think we should go over there and expect to win it,

Who do you want to win the IIHF World Championships, HollywoodLifers?

