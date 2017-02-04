Chelsea Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch The Premiere League Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

This is going to be EPIC! It’s the battle at Stamford Bridge as Arsenal travels to take on Chelsea in a huge Premiere League game that is a must win for the London team. We’ve got your way to catch all of the action Feb. 4 via live stream.

Soccer fans everywhere have been waiting for the big Feb. 4 Premiere League match-up between Chelsea and Arsenal, even though the Blues are 12 points clear of the third place Gunners. It’s a must win for the London club to stay alive in their title challenge with three months still remaining in the Premiere League season. They just came off a sloppy loss to Watford on Jan. 31 at home in Emirates Stadium and really need to step up their play. Arsene Wenger‘s future as manager of the club is on the line and falling out of Premiere League contention so early on could spell doom for the 67-year-old Frenchman.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, 47, is making sure his squad is ready for the big match by not underestimating their opponent. “For sure we face another great team, because Arsenal can fight for the title,” Antonio said ahead of the game. “Don’t forget in the previous game we lost 3-0 away. This could be a good chance for us to show that now we are a totally different team if you compare to the previous game.” He added, “It will be another tough game, but we play at home, and this is very important. This week is very important for us, and we want to finish this week in the right way by preparing very well for this Arsenal game.”

Chelsea is a far better team these days then they were back in Sept. 2016 when Arsenal topped them 3-0. Diego Costa, 28, has been absolutely on fire with 15 goals and five assists in 21 games, making him tied as top goalscorer. He’s produced a goal or an assist in nearly every game so far! Arsenal can counter with Chilean Alexis Sanchez, 28, who has been putting up similar numbers, including 15 goals and eight assists in his 23 games. It will be so exciting to watch these two guys go head to head on the field, and we know their play will be so explosive.

