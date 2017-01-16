Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

One of the greatest rivalries in basketball meet for the second time this season. It’s an Martin Luther King Day treat with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors facing off for what is sure to be an incredible game. Find out how to watch!

It’s the NBA Finals rematch on January 16th at 8 PM ET and you don’t want to miss it! LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers (28-10) and Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors (34-6) meet again on Martin Luther King Day in a TNT broadcast and if it’s anything like their Christmas Day match-up, it’s going to be insane.

The Cavs are coming off a bit of a loosing streak, which is sooo unlike them, and has fans freaking out. After two bad games in Utah and Portland, a number of injuries and illnesses, the 2016 champs have been a bit worn out and haven’t even had a practice since Dec. 28. That means, they have yet to rehearse with new teammate Kyle Korver. Luckily, they had some time to rest after playing the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Jan. 13. Two days break is pretty huge in the middle of basketball season.

The Golden State Warriors are actually coming off a long break, themselves. The team crushed the Detroit Pistons 127-107 on Thursday, Jan. 12 and were able to rest in the days leading up to their big game against the Cavs. When asked by San Francisco radio station KNBR if he was looking forward to the game, Kevin Durant responded, ““I’m more excited for the off day tomorrow, to be honest.” Ha!

Still, GSW coach Steve Kerr discussed the fantastic rivalry between the two teams and expressed his excitement for the teams to have another shot at each other. “It’s a great rivalry,” he said to the outlet. “It’s a game everybody that follows the NBA looks forward to. There’s only two of them in the regular season. And, you know, we played them back-to-back in the Finals. It’s become a much anticipated rivalry game. It’s good for the league, it’s good for us, it’s good for them. It should be fun.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching?! Who do you want to win this game? The Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors?