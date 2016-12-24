Minnesota Vikings Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers face their bitter rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, on Dec. 24. Don’t expect any Christmas cheer, as this gridiron battle will be all sorts of ‘naughty.’ Don’t miss a second. Click to watch.

At 8-6, the Green Bay Packers are in the hunt for a wildcard spot in the NFC Playoffs. Right behind them are the 7-7 Minnesota Vikings, who would love to throw a wrench in the Packers’ plans. The last time these two teams fought, Minnesota snuck out the win. Will history repeat when the Vikings storm onto Lambeau Field for this Christmas Even matchup? The game is set for 1:00 PM ET so don’t miss a single second!

Sports fans can tune into this game via Fox Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIKINGS VS. PACKERS LIVE STREAM

After falling to the New York Giants, the Detroit Lions are only one game ahead of Green Bay in the NFC North. While the Packers go toe-to-toe with the Vikings, the Lions face the Dallas Cowboys. This opens up some interesting “what if” scenarios, according to the Detroit Free Press. If the Lions beat the Cowboys and Green Bay falls to Minnesota, Detroit wins the division and would host a playoff game. Green Bay would be frozen out, missing the playoffs for the second time over the past 16 years.

However, if any other scenario happens, the winner of the Lions/Packers match at the climax of the season will take the division (and thus get a shot at the Wildcard round.) While these two are battling it out, what about the Vikings’ chances at the post season?

First off they need to win this game against Green Bay and their home game against Chicago Bears, according to ESPN. That’s not all. They need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their final two games. Oh, there’s more. The Washington Redskins have to lose one of their final two games. Then, after all that, they have to avoid a 9-7 tie in the NFC North with the Vikings and Lions.

So, there’s a chance, but Vikings fans should hold off on buying tickets to Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. Just saying. Maybe Minnesota can comfort themselves by winning another match against their bitterest of bitter rivals?

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Vikings will nail the Hail Mary pass and make the postseason? Will Green Bay make it?