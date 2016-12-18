New York Giants Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Go for it! The Detroit Lions are headed to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for a game of NFL football against Eli Manning and the New York Giants on Dec. 18th. Don’t miss a single play of this exciting NFC game and watch it all online here beginning at 1pm EST.

Both the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions have 9-4 records heading into this huge battle with major playoff implications. The Dallas Cowboys and their 11-2 record in the NFC East have already clinched the top spot over the Giants who are in the same division. Eli Manning, 35, and his Giants are now chasing a wild card along with Matthew Stafford, 28, and his Detroit Lions. Both quarterbacks will have their hands full against strong defenses in what will certainly be a cold day in New York. WATCH THE LIONS VS. GIANTS ONLINE HERE.

After starting the 2016 season 2-5, the New York Giants have been on a tear and are peaking at the right time of the year. Led by the strong arm of Eli, and the amazing play-making capabilities of Odell Beckham Jr., 24, the Giants have won 7 of their last 8 games. New York notched a huge win over the best team in the NFL, Dallas when they beat them on Dec. 11th, by a score of 7-10, snapping Dallas’ 11-game win streak. The Giants are looking strong and poised as they defend their home against the gritty Lions team.

Detroit is in first place in the NFC North heading into this game with a 5-game winning streak. Everything is working well for the squad who is finding ways to beat every team they face. On the ground, in the air or with strong defensive stands, the Lions continue to demoralize their competitors. Good luck to both teams in what will be an exciting game.

