Atlanta Falcons Vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Get ready! The Atlanta Falcons are trying to keep their NFL Playoff dreams alive, while the San Francisco 49ers are just trying to score another win. These two teams go toe-to-to on Dec. 18, so tune in to see every heart-pounding moment!

The Atlanta Falcons currently sit on top of the NFC South, but their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are closing in on their spot. A loss to the San Francisco 49ers could crush the Falcons hope of seeing the NFL Postseason, so don’t expect them to hold anything back when they welcome the Niners to the Georgia Dome for this epic gridiron showdown. The game is set for 4:05 PM ET so be ready to see every touchdown and tackle.

Football fans can check out this game via Fox Sports (after they enter in their cable information. Check local listings.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FALCONS VS 49ERS LIVE STREAM

Can the 1-12 49ers find that elusive second win? Unlikely. They’re heading into this game with the league’s worst defense according to ESPN, allowing 170.8 yards per game (which is 100 yards more than the league’s best defense, belonging to the Baltimore Ravens.) Uh-oh. Expect Devonta Freeman, 24, and Tevin Coleman, 23, to put plenty of miles under their feet in this game.

“Yeah, I’m excited about it,” Devonta told Atlanta’s 92.9 The Game radio ahead of the game, per ESPN. “I don’t expect them to make it any easier on us. I expect them to come out and compete and fight and try to stop the run game — and the pass game — just because they’re an NFL defense.”

Speaking of defenses, the Tampa Bay side has turned their season around. They’ve gone from allowing 29.0 points per game (in Games 1-8) to 12.9 (in Games 9-13), according to Deadspin. With the saying “offense wins games, defense wins championships,” the Bucs may be the biggest challenge to the Falcon’s playoff hopes.

While Atlanta is expected to smoke the hapless Niners, the Bucs have to deal with the Dallas Cowboys. After Week 15, it’s a NFC South bonanza. For the last two weeks of the season, both Tampa Bay and Atlanta play the other two teams in the division: the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

