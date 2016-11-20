Washington Redskins Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers meet for the first time since the 2015 playoffs, when the Skins suffered that devastating, season-ending loss. At FedEx Field in Landover, MD, the Redskins have their chance at revenge against Aaron Rodgers and his gridiron gang! You won’t want to miss a minute!

The Green Bay Packers have the chance to end their three-game losing streak this Sunday, Nov. 20, against the Washington Redskins, who will also be vying to get revenge from 2015’s playoffs upset! The primetime game is at 8:30PM on NBC and it’s sure to be one you don’t want to miss. Luckily, you won’t have to!

The Skins are motivated to get back at the Packers and are coming off of an important win against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Lead by QB Kirk Cousins, 28, the Skins hold a strong 5-3-1 record. In contrast, the Packers have been struggling to stay afloat in the league and are coming off a loss in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Their 4-5 record is the result of 3 straight losses, making them 21st in the NFL.

Washington is also motivated by revenge in this game. The Packers eliminated them in the first round of the 2015 NFL Playoffs, according to the Washington Post. Not only did they end Washington’s season, but they also took money out of the players’ pockets. Winners of the first round get $2,000 more than the losers and the team gets an additional $25,000 if they make it to the divisional round.

“They knocked us out of the playoffs,” said Will Compton, 27, said. “You never want that to happen. You get paid the further you go, too, so, in hindsight, they took money from you as well. We’re excited to play this week. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”

Josh Norman, 28, is also ready to deal with Aaron Rodgers. Even though Green Bay’s favorite son is struggling this season, Josh isn’t going to underestimate him. “Regardless of what others may think of him, I know for a fact that that is the toughest quarterback challenge to face,” Josh said ahead of the game, per UPI, “because he has everything in his toolbox, in his arsenal, to make them win.” Here’s hoping Aaron found his toolbox ahead of this game.

