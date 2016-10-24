Denver Broncos Vs. Houston Texans Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

It’s high noon for two of the best teams in the NFL, as the Denver Broncos take on the Houston Texans on Oct. 24. Will the Broncos stampede over the Texans or will Houston’s Brock Osweiler lasso a win? Don’t miss this game – click to watch.

Thanks to the actions of one man, this match between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos went from a mild-manner math-up to a personal war. When Brock, 25, returns to Denver after signing with the Texans, expect things to get mean and nasty from his ex-teams. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET, so be ready to watch every hit, pass and touchdown!

Football fans can catch this game via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH BRONCOS VS. TEXANS LIVE STREAM

Brock was just like Cam Newton’s , 27, child, as the Texans QB was the “Chosen” one to replace the retiring Peyton Manning, 40. Brock actually took over for Peyton when he suffered an injury during the 2015-16 season, only to be replaced in Week 17. When Brock hit free agency, per NFL.com, Denver’s general manger John Elway made an offer that was obviously to low for Brock. He signed with the Texans for $72 million.

Don’t expect a Happy Homecoming. The Broncos have cranked up their defense and Brock has been tackled for the second-most hits in the league (at 43.) Derek Wolfe, 26, and Von Miller, 27, have each ranked up 10-hits each. Will they run up the score as they “reunite” with Brock?

Adding further bad new, JJ Watt, 27, is still out with a back injury. The absence clearly shows, as the Texans have allowed 70 more yards per game in the three games without JJ. Even with Lamar Miller, 25, having his best game during the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the prior week, it’s looking like the Broncos are going to trample over the Houston squad.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you want the Broncos to beat the Texas or are you hoping Houston pulls off the win?