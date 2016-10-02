Denver Broncos Vs. Tampa Bay Bucs Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Denver Broncos are sitting pretty atop the AFC West with their 3-0 record, and now they’re hitting the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are looking for their first home win of the season and you won’t want to miss any of the action, so we’ve got your way to watch via live stream!

This could end up being a really interesting matchup, as the Denver Broncos are looking to continue their unbeaten streak by crushing over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost their home opener Sept. 25 in a devastating 37-32 loss to the L.A. Rams and want a chance at some hometown fan redemption inside Raymond James Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:05 PM EST on Oct. 2 and this is one game you’ll definitely want to watch! CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM OF THE BRONCOS VS. BUCS.

The defending Super Bowl champs haven’t missed a beat without retired quarterback Peyton Manning, as Trevor Siemian, 24, has proved to be a steady leader for the team, even being named AFC offensive player of the week for his performance in their 29-12 destruction of the Cincinnati Bengals Sept. 25. Tampa Bay doesn’t have the strongest defense so look for Trevor to be making some big plays. Their ground game only netted them 52 yards against Cincy, so it’s a good thing their passing has been so flawless this season.

Speaking of passing, Jameis Winston, 22, is looking to have another monster air game after throwing for 405 yards against the Rams. But Denver’s HUGE D has been shutting down quarterbacks all season, with the most any QB as scored on them has been 206 yards. The Bucs will likely be without their amazing running back Doug Martin, who is expected to miss the game due to hamstring injury, so their ground game will be at a deficit. Charles Sims will be stepping into Doug’s shoes to help with the team’s rushing power.

