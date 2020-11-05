Cozy Long Sleeve Sweatshirts That Are Stylish Enough For Meetings & Warm Enough For Outside Workouts

Yes, it’s possible to rock the same top to the office & then the gym & you can shop our top picks for the best sweatshirts for a conference call or your next workout circuit!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So, you want to look like Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez in the boardroom and the gym? — Well, you’ve come to the right place. As trends continue to evolve, we’re seeing more and more stars turn their athleisure into work attire. A hot trend amongst celebs like Olivia Culpo, Lala Anthony, and Hailey Baldwin (to name a few) is pairing sweatshirts with heels for a day of work and/or meetings.

Olivia recently showed fans on social media how to style sweatshirts from her new Culpos x INC collection with Macy’s. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model teamed up with her sisters, Sophia and Aurora Culpo to launch the chic and affordable collection, which includes dressy and leather pieces, sweatsuits, and loungewear. The trio’s Long-Sleeve Knit Crop Top (in black or white) and Off-The-Shoulder Knit Top (in black, white, or red) are both perfect selections for our work-to-gym sweatshirt roundup.

There’s nothing better than getting a good deal on top that you can style for any occasion. Shop our picks for the best sweatshirts that will make a statement at the office or the gym — and are appropriate for both settings!

1. TM365 Women’s Zone Sonic Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover

You can’t go wrong with this TM365 Zone Sonic Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover. It’s the perfect top for heading into the office or answered a Zoom call. Yet, you can wear it to the gym with a pair of workout leggings and sneakers. Prices range on this top in additional colors: black, navy, light and dark grey, green, red, and blue. $30, amazon

2. Betsy Johnson Women’s Split Back Top

When designer threads hop on the ultimate trend, you get this Betsy Johnson Split Back Top in tie dye. It’s a stand-out staple for your next meeting and your next Orange Theory or Barre class. This super-soft top also comes in blue and white tie dye. Pair it with white jeans for the office, then swap out your bottoms for a pair of leggings and you’re good to go all day long! $34, amazon

3. Norma Kamali Women’s Side Stripe Sweat Jacket

One of our favorites! This Norma Kamali Side Stripe Sweat Jacket will turn heads in the hallways at the office, or during your next outdoor run. It has a slim fit and a full zipper with a high neck for maximum warmth. This jacket comes in a number of different colors and prints with the same side-stripe style. Other prints include black and white palm trees; green leaves; beige python; blue and white mosaic. Additionally, it comes in solid colors: light/dark grey, light/dark purple, red, blue, yellow, and black leather. $107, amazon

4. Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Knit Raglan Funnel Neck Sweatshirt

A popular Amazon brand! This Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Raglan Funnel Neck Sweatshirt is one of the brand’s best basics. Cozy up all day long while working from him in this semi-oversized sweater — or, get your sweat on and stay cool with its side-slits for ventilation. It comes in a variety of warm colors including light pink, green, grey, and grey with white stripes. $29, amazon

5. Cutter & Buck Women’s Stretch Reversible Snap Pullover

Disguise your workout pullover for any occasion with this Cutter & Buck Stretch Reversible Snap Pullover. The silver buttons on this silky smooth top add a dressy flare so you can rock it anywhere — from the office to the gym, grocery store, and beyond. Pair it with black pants and pumps to nail your next business pitch and transform it into a workout look with leggings. $55, amazon

6. SHAPE activewear Women’s Cowl Popover Sweatshirt

Women love SHAPE activewear’s Cowl Popover Sweatshirt. Customers have raved over its adjustable, oversized neck and thumbholes in the sleeves. While it features a slim fit, it’s always spacious and long for a cozy feel. This top, which has moisture locking material for a comfortable workout, also comes in grey. $55, amazon

7. Marc New York Performance Women’s Long Sleeve

Elevate your workouts and Zoom calls with this Marc New York Performance Long Sleeve. The stylish sweatshirt includes criss-cross ties on each side for a more form-fitting look. Easily dress it up or down for a formal and relaxed look. $25, amazon

8. Marc New York Performance Women’s Beach Fleece Long Sleeve

So nice we had to include it twice! Another multi-purpose sweatshirt by Marc New York Performance includes this Beach Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover . The V-neck detail makes it the ideal top for work, dinner, or lounging at home. And, it can be worn at yoga, while running or meditating. $21, amazon

9. Nike Sportswear City Ready Women’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt

It wouldn’t be an athleisure roundup without this Nike Sportswear City Ready Fleece Crew Sweatshirt. Its thick fabric has a soft, lofty feel for comfort from day to night. The cropped design hits above the hips and provides a spacious feel for arm day and that big presentation. Add a chunky or long necklace to dress it up at the office, before heading to your workout class! $65, amazon

10. Under Armour Women’s Tb Ottoman Fleece Hoodie

Take your outfit everywhere with this Under Armour Tb Ottoman Fleece Hoodie . It’s cropped cut allows for a more dressy feel so you can impress your colleagues in your morning meetings. Then, close out your day with a sweat session in this soft sweatshirt, which contains wicking material to trap and lock in sweat. $57, amazon

11. Starter Women’s Standard Polar Fleece Pullover with Pockets

For those on-the-go shoppers, this Starter Polar Fleece Pullover is the best choice top for you. Not only does its THERMA-STAR fabric keep you warm and cozy, but its snap-neck closure helps fight the cold weather. The form-fitting fleece moves with you and has large kangaroo pockets for your traveling needs. Other colors available include purple and grey. $25, amazon