Best Neon Long Sleeve Workout Tops For Jogging Outside At Night

Outdoor runners, this one’s for you! Make sure you’re seen and safe during your next outdoor run with these bright, long sleeve running tops! Shop Nike, Under Armour and more.

There’s just something about an outdoor jog at night that makes working out so much better. Ending your day with a good sweat session has many benefits for the body and the mind. It helps to clear your head so you can release the day’s energy and recharge for tomorrow. But, first thing’s first, let’s make sure you’re running in the right gear so you’re safe on the streets.

It’s widely recommended that you suit up in bright colors for a night workout. Why? — To attract attention to yourself so that drivers are aware there’s a runner sharing the road. Additionally, we suggest running in long sleeve tops with thumbholes, half zips, high necks and at least one pocket. To make your shopping experience seamless, we picked the best night time workout tops for you to shop — right here, right now. Bonus: We found top sports apparel brands, like Nike, at cost-friendly prices! Shop our picks for the best women’s long sleeve workout tops in neon:

1. Under Armour Women’s Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover

Under Armour needs no introduction. Since 1996, the retail giant has been a leader in sports apparel. So, choosing this Under Armour Women’s Tech Twist Half Zip Long Sleeve Pullover was a no-brainer. It’s also the brand’s original go-to training gear because of its loose, light, fit that keeps you cool during workouts. This pullover has special UA Tech™ fabric that’s quick-drying, ultra-soft and has a more natural feel. The material traps sweat and dries really fast and it has anti-odor technology. Additionally, this tech top has a half zip front with a high collar to keep your neck warm on cool nights. It also comes in bright grey, which is a safe color for night. $27.74, amazon

2. Starter Women’s Long Sleeve Half-Zip Top

This Starter Women’s Long Sleeve Half-Zip Top is a classic from the longtime sports manufacturer. It has a powerhouse duo of fabric technologies: DRI-STAR to keep you cool; STRETCH-STAR technology for enhanced movement and comfort. What’s unique about this pullover is that its chest logo is reflective, along with the trim around the zipper for enhanced visibility at night. This Starter staple has thumbholes that follow the shape of your hand for and additional coverage. For added comfort, this top doesn’t have a tag on the back of the neck. This item runs true to size. And, the Starter hangtag doubles as a sticker! $26.70, amazon

3. Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour is so nice we had to include it twice! For real, this Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt fights the crisp air on the coolest of nights so you can enjoy your run. Here’s the deal: Under Armour has a popular cold-weather base-layer material. They took that fabric and made it even softer with a double-sided knit (aka, Lightweight knit ColdGear®) that eliminates the fuzzy underside. Why? — Because it keeps you warm and locks away sweat, without ever weighing you down. The fabric is breathable and it has 4-way stretch construction for elevated mobility in every direction. Additionally, this advanced outdoor running top has a dropped hem for enhanced back coverage. $36.99, amazon

4. BALEAF Women’s Thermal Fleece Half Zip Long Sleeve Running Pullover

This bright blue BALEAF Thermal Fleece Running Pullover will make your presence well known at night. Its brushed micro-grid fleece interior wicks away moisture. This top is more on the fitted side, so if you like a more relaxed fit, BALEAF suggests going up 1-2 sizes. Other amazing features include: a deep half-zip front for ventilation; a kangaroo pocket with two zippers; thumbhole cuffs; and reflective logos. Did we mention that we love this color? $31.99, amazon

5. Nike Women’s Academy 18 Tracksuit Jacket

One of our favorites! This Nike Women’s Academy 19 Tracksuit Jacket has a full zipper and everything you need for the ultimate night run — and it’s super stylish. One of the many things Nike is known for is its Nike Dry fabric, which this tracksuit jacket has. The special fabric locks in sweat to help keep you dry and comfortable. Its ribbed cuffs help hold the jacket so it’s not moving with you. Additionally, the zippered side pockets allow you to take small necessities with you on your run. The Academy 19 jacket has a slim, tapered cut that outlines your silhouette for a more fitted look and feel. If you’re looking to turn heads as a style star on your evening run, then this is the top for you. $49.99, amazon