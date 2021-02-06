7 Products For Valentine’s Day That Plump Up Your Lips Naturally

Get that plump pout you’ve always wanted just in time for Valentine’s Day — but, without injections or pricey procedures! Shop our top picks for lip-plumping products that will give you a fuller pout without the hefty bill!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Trends ebb and flow, but they can’t be ignored, especially ones that are seemingly here to stay! — We’re talking about fuller lips! It’s no secret that having a plumper pout is popular for a variety of reasons — one being that fuller lips can change the shape of your face and smile. Many women who’ve either paid the price of lip injections (which can range anywhere from $400-1000 and up) or have used noninvasive lip plumpers have raved that both help to boost confidence. To be honest, fuller lips are sexy — plain and simple. Not to mention, Kylie Jenner has been a champion for fuller lips after she became candid about getting lip injections during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Lip plumper products are the easiest, safest and most affordable option to getting fuller lips, fast. When we say ‘lip plumper products,’ we mean glosses, lipsticks, oils and other noninvasive lip smears that contain ingredients that produce fuller lips. More importantly, these types of products are temporary, and don’t require committing to a longterm result. Additionally, it’s important to note that some lip plumper products have tingling or mild burning sensations when applied — which is normal in most cases. However, it’s always important to contact your doctor or physician before trying any new products.

Now that you’re well-versed in lip-plumping products, it’s time to choose the one for that’s for you! Luckily, we’ve tried these 7 brand-name lip plumpers so you don’t have to — and, we’re giving you our honest opinions about each one. Shop the best lip-plumping products to get the pout of your dreams ahead of Valentines Day!

1. Neutrogena Healthy Lips Plumping Serum The Neutrogena Healthy Lips Plumping Serum is an actual gift to your lips! Its nourishing formula is infused with peptides and antioxidants to naturally plump the look of lips. The best part? This smooth, lightweight serum is not sticky, which is hard to find when it comes to quality lip products. $13, amazon

6. Latorice Lip Plumper Heads up: The Latorice Lip Plumper is a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon. It’s a great natural plumping remedy, even for the most sensitive of lips, and it will keep your pout hydrated all day long. Here’s the deal: When applied, you’ll almost instantly feel a tingly, cooling sensation. After a few minutes, your lips will appear smoother and more voluminous! $18, amazon

7. Physicians Formula Plump Potion Lip Plumper