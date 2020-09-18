Shop 8 Of The Sweetest Girls’ Halloween Costumes For This Spooky Season!

Spooky season is upon us! Dress up your daughter or niece in style for this year’s Halloween season with this batch of adorable costumes for girls- ranging from girly to a little scary!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Trick or treat? When it comes to style, there are no boundaries whatsoever when it comes to Halloween costumes. A fan favorite for many, this holiday serves as a super fun time of year where we all get to put our imaginations to the test, and whip up some bold and outrageous costumes to celebrate All Hallows Eve. Starting at very young ages, millions of people around the world love to dress up for this festive time of year, especially children. Every girl wants the chance to dress up as her favorite idol, whether it’s a movie or cartoon character, and we love to see the happiness it brings her!

From cute to even cuter, we’ve seen the most iconic girls in Hollywood dress up for Halloween in the utmost glam get-ups. The West family, for example, wow-ed the tabloids when they all dressed up as the Flintstones for Halloween in 2019. They called it their ‘Modern Age Take on the Stone Age’, and it was nothing less of a hit. The young Saint and North West dressed adorably as Fred and Wilma Flintstone, while Saint and Psalm were almost too cute as Pebbles and Bam Bam. To top it all off, Kanye West went fully disguised as Dino, flaunting a gigantic purple dinosaur costume- what a dad!

For many kids, Halloween means expanding the imagination and having a little fun. Most schools across the world celebrate the holiday if it falls on a school day by throwing costume parties during class, and even decorating the hallways and cafeterias. For all the precious girls out there, there’s nothing more exciting than wearing a beautiful costume (plus sometimes, even a little makeup) to school and portraying her favorite princess or TV character. From scary witches with tall hats and wigs to Disney characters, we’ve truly seen it all over the years- and aren’t stopping anytime soon!

Creativity with Halloween isn’t always easy- especially when it comes down to the very last minute, and you’re still stumped on who to dress up as, or how to possibly whip together a costume that looks decent at best. So, why scramble to make your own girl’s costume this season when HollywoodLife has you covered? We’ve grouped together a batch of precious, affordable costumes that you absolutely need to check out for this year’s Halloween season. Ranging from movie characters to slightly scarier get-ups, check out this list of awesome costumes your girl will love this spooky season!

1. Pink ’50’s Sweetheart’ Costume

Calling all 50’s ladies! This adorable, 50’s inspired costume is perfect for a class party, or trick or treating. Complete with a pettiskirt for underneath and matching neck scarf, look just like Sandy from Grease in this fabulous look. The glasses and socks are sold separately. $28, amazon.com

2. Girl’s ‘Cop’ Costume

Dress your daughter up for Halloween night out in the neighborhood for trick or treating in this fierce girl’s cop costume! Complete with mimic handcuffs, fingerless gloves, footless gloves, a hat, and a tailored dress, this police officer get-up would look too cute on your young lady for an evening of festivities. It ranges in various sizes, too! $28, amazon.com

3. Deluxe Dorothy Costume

Your girl definitely won’t be in Kansas anymore in this precious Dorothy costume! A film classic, the Wizard of Oz is a childhood Halloween costume staple, and you won’t go wrong in this beautiful one from Amazon. Accessorize with Toto in a basket and a pair of glittery red shoes (sold separately) and she will be decked out like a true Hollywood icon! $20, amazon.com

4. ‘Dark Princess’ Costume

Go a spookier route this Halloween season with this ‘Dark Princess’ costume! Complete with the matching tiara, this imported, black detailed dress is sure to bring a scare to those answering the door for trick or treaters on October 31! Doll up the look even more with some dramatic black eye makeup, and white face powder. $22, amazon.com

5. ‘Wild Wolfie’ Girls Costume

Take a ride on the wild side with this ‘Wild Wolfie’ costume, perfect for any Halloween party or trick or treating outing for your girl! This adorable outfit comes complete with the dress, hood, mittens, and little furry boot covers. Pull it all together with some animal face makeup for the cutest take on a wolf in the forest! $29, amazon.com

6. Girls Greek Goddess Costume

Dress your princess up like a beautiful Greek goddess in this stunning costume! We love it because it’s elegant and age-appropriate, and has an elastic waistband to conform to any shape. It comes along with a gorgeous gold braided headband too, to really top off the look. This outfit makes for an unforgettable Halloween costume! $18, amazon.com

7. Girls ‘Mad Hatter’ Costume

Alice in Wonderland is a childhood classic, and we’re positive your girl will love this cute take on the Mad Hatter! This girls Mad Hatter costume could not be more creative, and it’s perfect for a Halloween dance at school or any costume party. This outfit comes complete with not only the dress and jacket, but also the iconic Mad Hatter hat, gloves, spats, and bow tie. The sizes range from small to large as well. Accessorize with a little teacup, and your fashionista will absolutely rock the iconic character look in style! $24, amazon.com

Let your daughter, niece or whoever you’re helping dress up own this year’s Halloween in style and creativity. We’re obsessed with this variety of costumes, and you’ll definitely be doing yourself a favor by choosing any of these cute options. Save yourself the hassle, and pick out any of these awesome outfits for your girl to have an unforgettable spooky season!