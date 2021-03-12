Curl Your Hair In One Step Without The Hassle Thanks To This Iron With Over 12k Reviews

Put some bounce in your curls with an iron wand that does the heavy lifting for you. Check out the best CHI Spin N Curl deal, here, for under $80!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tired of flipping your wrists at the perfect angle, just to create the perfect spiral in your hair? Well, there’s an ironing wand that Amazon customers are obsessed with since it eliminates the hard work usually required to create symmetrical curls. Check out the best CHI Spin N Curl deal here that comes equipped with a one inch ceramic barrel, which Amazon is currently offering at a discounted rate of $64! You’re saving nearly $15 (the original listing price was $80).

Now let us explain how this fancy hair tool works since it might look a bit complicated at first glance. The Chi wand comes with two directional buttons — for left and right — to let you choose the direction in which the wand will spin. The next step is setting the temperature and timer to your liking (based on how tight you want the spiral to be).

With all that out of the way, wrap a strand of hair around the barrel. You’re going to pull out the very end of this hair piece, though. The last step is the best: relax! The wand will automatically wrap the hair around the barrel as it creates a curl. Pull the iron away after three beeps, and you’ve yourself a beautiful spiral that you can brush out for a more natural wave.

This is seriously a wonder tool. Speaking from experience, these types of iron wands usually create curls with a stronger hold that’ll last beyond a day. With that said, if you’re looking for beachy waves, we’d suggest this 3-In-1 hair wand that’ll grip your hair looser, or this wide plate flat iron for flippy waves. Otherwise, CHI’s Spin N Curl tool is great for a classic, bouncy look. Also, we want to stress that this curling iron is seriously a relief on your wrists.

Other customers are just as enthusiastic about the CHI Spin N Curl tool — it has more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average 4.4 star rating! Many raved over how much time this wonder tool saved them. “What used to take me 45-mins using a traditional curling iron, or 1-hour using curlers, I can achieve with this product in 20-mins,” one customer wrote, while another reviewer noted, “This is theee best hair tool I have ever owned. It used to take me hours to curl my hair! This took me 10 mins-1st try!!!! I am so happy with this purchase! Well worth the money!”

Even an actual hairdresser endorsed this CHI product. “I’ve been a hairdresser for 14 years and let me tell you, chi products have never let me down. This here is sooo much better than any other automatic curlers from conair to babybliss. I love how you can’t burn your scalp and the curls come out so soft,” the reviewer wrote.

You can scroll through the many more words to see why everyone is raving over the Chi Spin N Curl. Or, if you’re already convinced, click the deal above!