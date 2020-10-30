Get Gorgeous Tousled Waves In One Easy Step With This Hair Wand That’s Under $25

Do you like to alternate between beachy waves and tight ringlets? We’ve found the best curling wand that gives you this option, and it’s clamp-free!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you always looking to spice up the size and style of your curls? You’ll want this curling wand in your life, then — and so have many other Amazon reviewers. More than 2,300 customers have given the “Bed Head’s Rock N’ Roller Curling Wand for Tousles Waves ad and Texture” in the “Regular Barrel” size an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, due to its ease of use and versatility in the types of curls the wand can create. The $25 price point is also hard to beat.

Thanks to this curling wand’s unique beaded style, you can either give yourself loose waves or tighter ringlets! Create “tousled waves” by wrapping one inch of hair around the tool’s bubbles, and give your self “defined spirals” by simply wrapping your tresses in between the bubbles, according to the curler’s Amazon page. So, this is really a 2-in-1 hair styling tool and thus can easily adjust to whatever vibe you’re putting out that day (whether it be bohemian or posh). The bubbles also ensure a less slippery experience, which is a common problem with curling wands that don’t have a clamp.

This curler embraces both ceramic and tourmaline: the two magic words in the world of hair styling tools. Ceramic plates, which distribute heat onto the hair, are known for fighting common problems that heat tools can create (like frizz). Tourmaline technology, meanwhile, works hand-in-hand with ceramic to produce negative ions that protect the hair. Tourmaline is also known for making hair extra shiny!

If the idea of ditching a clamp makes you nervous, we get it — but that shouldn’t be a concern, since this curling wand already comes with a heat glove! You’ll need it, since the wand can reach a high of 400° F (and many reviewers made a point to mention how “hot” this wand gets). Not only should the glove keep you safe from burns, but it’ll also provide for a much more relaxed curling experience. We know how frustrating it can be when the clamp of your iron accidentally grabs onto a strand of hair in the wrong way!

This curling wand is also perfect for our globe-trotting shoppers, since it works with dual voltage (meaning you won’t have to buy a special electricity outlet adapter just to curl your hair abroad). Another handy feature is the wand’s six-foot swivel cord, which will help you avoid tangles while going to work on your bathroom counter.

Amazon reviewers were especially amazed at how long their curls lasted! “The wand gives me amazing curls that literally last for 3-4 days….which is really impressive. Normally my curls using a 1″ wand only last about 1-2 days and day 2 they don’t have a lot of life left in them,” one reviewer wrote, while another noted that her curls hold “for 2 to 3 days.” A third reviewer wrote that “the tighter and wider bubble sections really are the key to getting curls to hold.”

Shoppers with naturally curly hair pointed out that the wand can be used to quickly touch up existing curls, giving them that extra bounce. “It adds a great textured look and makes my hair,” one such Amazon reviewer raved. Once you’re done curling, lock in your waves with mousse or hairspray for a “bed head” that’ll last for more than just a few hours!