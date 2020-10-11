Sephora’s Irresistible Holiday Gift Sets Are Here & They Start At Just $36 — Shop Them Here

Get an early start on your holiday gift shopping at Sephora! Your favorite beauty store just dropped 12 gift sets from top-tier brands like Caudalie & Hermès, all at amazing price points.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The most magical time of the year has arrived: Sephora’s holiday gift sets are here! HollywoodLife has rounded up the 12 gift sets offering the best value on Sephora, without exceeding $100. We’ve made sure to include every type of beauty gift set, from skincare bundles to hair care kits from brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Kiehl’s, Caudalie, Olaplex, Moroccanoil, Hermès and so many more. It’s time to get shopping:

1. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Peel. Glow. Be Merry. Gift Set

This gift set combines all of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s most popular products: its Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peels (21 pads total), as well as its C+ Collagen brighten &Firm Vitamin C Serum and C+ Collagen Vitamin C Cream moisturizer. So, not only do you get an at-home peel for under $100, but you also get the added brightening benefits of Vitamin C — an incredible deal, considering that this kit is valued at $161. The peels contain glycolic acid (AHA), which works to reduce “visible signs of aging,” while the Vitamin C in the serum “maintains its acidic properties to penetrate into the skin, minimizing and preventing the appearance of hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles,” according to the gift set’s page. The collagen amino acids in the moisturizer is also plant-sourced and packed with oils “extracted from camellia japonica seed, sunflower seed, and rice bran provides rich moisture to replenish skin’s barrier and reduce trans-epidermal water loss.” $96, sephora.com

2. Caudalie Vinosource Kit

You get three skincare staples in this kit valued at $87: cleanser, serum and moisturizer! In addition to Caudalie’s Instant Foaming Cleanser, the kit comes with two of its famous grape ingredient-based Vinosource products: the Vinosource SOS Thirst-Quenching Serum and the Vinosource SOS Intense Moisturizing Cream. The serum is formulated with organic grape water, hyaluronic acid (a must-have for hydrated, youthful skin), as well as a special ingredient, called olive squalane that “deeply moisturizes, heals cracked or chapped skin, and soothes eczema and excessive dryness,” according to the product’s page on Sephora. Meanwhile, the moisturizing cream is made with the same organic grape water and olive squalane, in addition to borage oil and Caudalie’s patented antioxidant grape seed polyphenols. $49, sephora.com

3. First Aid Beauty’s All That FAB Set

First Aid Beauty’s limited-edition holiday gift set comes with FIVE products, all for under $50 — and the kit is valued at $127! You pretty much receive an entire skincare routine in one box with First Aid Beauty’s Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Facial Radiance Pads, Ultra Repair Cream, Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream and Ultra Repair Lip Therapy. The standout ingredients among these products are glycerin, which is a “natural humectant that helps hydrate and smooth skin,” glycolic and lactic acids — otherwise known as AHA, which skincare enthusiasts are always raving about to improve skin texture — and colloidal oatmeal, which is an “FDA-designated skin protectant that relieves itching and soothes skin,” according to the gift set’s page. $49, sephora.com

4. Kiehl’s Brighten Up & Glow Set

Here’s another kit that’s almost a complete skincare regiment in one box, which has a value of $132! This holiday gift set comes with Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Ultra Facial Cream, Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, and the Ultra Facial Cleanser. The key ingredients in this kit are Activated C to reduce dark spots and even out skin tone, as well as squalane and avocado oil to deliver extra-nourishing moisture onto your skin. $99, sephora.com

5. VOLUSPA Advent Calendar Mini Candle Set

You can light a delicious-smelling candle for every day of the Advent calendar with this mini candle set from VOLUSPA! The candles come in the following scents: Santal Vanilla, Panjore Lychee, Japanese Plum Bloom, Santiago Huckleberry, Goji Tarocco Orange, Spiced Pumpkin Latte, Baltic Amber, Gilt Pomander Hinoki, Yashioka Gardenia, French Cade Lavender, White Cypress and Spiced Goji Tarocco Orange. You won’t have to worry about these candles releasing toxins into your room once they burn, either. They’re made of a “clean-burning coconut-wax blend” and do not have any pesticides, phthalates, parabens or sulphates, according to Sephora. $75, sephora.com

6. Sephora Collection: Bright and Beaming 8 Piece Brush Set

This set, originally valued at $92, comes with eight brushes for foundation, powder, blush, contour, concealer, shadow, crease and brow. It even arrives with a metallic gold pouch to hold all the brushes! You’ll feel extra festive applying your beauty beat this holiday season with the brushes’ gold tinsel glitter on the handles. The brushes are vegan and made of synthetic bristles, and also arrive in recyclable packaging. $49, sephora.com

7. Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Kit

Olaplex does miracle work on damaged, bleached hair. Now, you get four products from the mane-saving brand with its Holiday Hair Fix Kit that has a value of $84! The kit comes with Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Perfector™, No.4 Bond Maintenance™ Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance™ Conditioner and No.6 Bond Smoother™. Best of all, the products work on all hair types, from straight to curly hair. Olaplex works its magic with Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, which “works by finding single-sulfur hydrogen bonds and cross-linking them back together to form disulfide bonds that give hair superior strength,” which the gift set’s page on Sephora explains. $60, sephora.com

8. Briogeo’s Merry Multi-Tasking Kit

This kit from Briogeo, valued at $54, offers three hair masks: its Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask, Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Mask and Be Gentle, Be Kind™ Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask. One of the masks even comes in the shape of a gigantic honey bear — how cute is that? Your hair (or the mane of whomever you’re buying this gift set for) will be extra shiny and soft thanks to honey, algae extract, and avocado oil ingredients. $36, sephora.com

9. Too Faced’s Christmas Snuggles & Melted Kisses Liquid Lipstick Set

The holiday enthusiast in your life will love Too Faced’s Snuggles & Melted Kisses Liquid Lipstick Set, which is valued at $48! The kit offers four matte lipstick shades: Caramel Apple, Sugar Cookie, Candy Cane and Hot Toddy. As an added bonus, the lipsticks deliver a plumping effect with Volulip. You also won’t have to worry about the drying effect that matte lipsticks often have, since these Too Faced lipsticks are made with Avocado Oil. $25, sephora.com

10. Moroccanoil’s Twinkle Twinkle Hydration Set

Argan oil is one of the best things you can feed your hair, thanks to all the Vitamin E and essential fatty acids packed within each drop. You’d be doing anyone a favor by gifting them with Moroccanoil’s Twinkle Twinkle Hydration Set, containing products all infused with argan oil! This kit comes with Moroccanoil’s Hydrating Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner, Body Soufflé Fragrance Originale, and Moroccanoil Treatment. This kit is valued at $65, so you’d be saving nearly $20. You even get a pouch to store all your hair goodies, featuring the cutest “twinkle twinkle” star print. $49, sephora.com

11. Hermès’ Deluxe Replica Coffret Set

Smell like luxury with these four Hermès fragrances: the Miniature Dabbers in Jour d’Hermès Eau de Parfum, Eau des Merveilles Eau de Toilette, Twilly d’Hermès Eau de Parfum, and Eau De Rhubarbe Ecarlate Eau de Cologne. Each perfume has a unique scent: the Jour d’Hermès is “femininity in fragrance form,” the Eau des Merveilles is “built on a woody amber accord,” the Twilly d’Hermès delivers “floral” and “spicy” smells, while the Eau De Rhubarbe Ecarlate is actually a cologne that is “crisp, acidic freshness of rhubarb made velvety smooth with white musks,” according to the holiday gift set’s page on Sephora. $50, sephora.com

12. Farmacy’s Green House Set

Last but not least, we have Farmacy’s Green House Set valued at $76! This gift set is perfect for the vegan in your life. Like its name suggests, Farmacy’s products are plant-based and clean. This kit comes with the brand’s Green Clean Everyday Cleansing Balm, Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer, and Cheer Up Vitamin C Eye Cream. We love the natural ingredients: sunflower and ginger root oils work to gently remove makeup, and the products are also formulated with Moringa Seed Extract and Moringa Water (which removes “impurities caused by pollution”) and Vitamin C sourced from acerola cherries, which work “synergistically in a four percent blend of three powerful brightening actives to safely and effectively firm and hydrate the look of skin for a radiant appearance,” according to the gift set’s Sephora page. $48, sephora.com