This Easy-To-Use Automatic Curling Iron Gives You The Waves Of Your Dreams & It’s On Sale

Times are extremely tough & if you don’t feel like doing your hair every day then this automatic curling iron is the perfect option for you, plus, it’s on sale!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve been working from home for about seven months and it’s definitely been an extremely stressful time. To make life a bit easier, this CHI Spin N Curl Special Edition Rose Gold Hair Curler 1″ is the perfect hair tool for you. It gives you gorgeous curls in just minutes and it’s currently on sale for $87, which is great because it retails for $100. It’s available in five different colors – black, red, blue, white, and pink, so there’s a bunch to choose from.

Get the CHI Spin N Curl Special Edition Rose Gold Hair Curler 1″ for $87.

The barrel is one inch and the max temperature is 410 degrees. Unlike other curling irons where you have to wrap your hair manually around the barrel, this iron does the work for you. It has directional buttons, an auto temperature lock, a beep alert, and a temperature display. Plus, one of the coolest features is the tangle protection which prevents your hair from getting tangled and caught in a knot in the machine. It comes with pre-set temperatures – 370 degrees for fine hair, 390 degrees for medium hair, and 410 degrees for thick, coarse hair.

All you have to do is place a piece of your hair in the barrel, click the direction button, and wait as the machine twists your hair into a perfect curl. Hold it in place until you hear three beeps, remove the iron from your hair, and watch as your hair transforms in seconds.

You don’t have to worry about leaving your curling iron on when you leave the house because the tool has an automatic one-hour auto shut off for safety, plus the swivel cord measures nine feet in length and has dual voltage which makes it super convenient and great for traveling. As well as being convenient, the iron reduces frizz, adds shine, and allows you to customize the heat you want to apply to your hair.

There’s a reason the curling iron has over 4,600 positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it. One customer gushed, “It works amazing, so easy to use. Heats up to 410 within seconds. I’m in love with the curls it makes, it’s an amazing little machine and the curls stay! Such a life saver. I would recommend to anyone that wants gorgeous curls, I couldn’t bother using a regular curling iron ever again. This Chi saves time and frustration. Also, you can’t burn yourself or your counter!!”

If you miss out on this deal, you’re in luck, because Amazon Prime Day is on October 13 – 14 and this device may very well be on sale again. So, if you miss out the first time, make sure you set alerts through Amazon on this specific device so you can get it on sale again. In order to shop Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime member, but have no fear because you can sign up to be a member, right here!