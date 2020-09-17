Cut Your Hair Styling Time In Half With This $41 One-Step Dryer & Brush

If you’re sick of spending so much time doing your hair, look no further because this one-step hair dryer & volumizing brush will cut your styling time in half & have you looking fabulous in no time!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to styling your hair there are so many steps involved from washing it to brushing it, blow drying it, then styling it. The task of doing your hair can sometimes feel daunting which is why we’re obsessed with this one-step blow dryer and volumizing brush which is currently on sale for $41.99. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush has an abstract oval shape with round edges that can be used on damp hair. Once the tool is plugged in, you simply brush through your hair like you normally would and your hair will dry in minutes. Even better, the pin and tufted bristles act as a detangling brush so that all of your knots are taken out in one step.

If you want to get different styles with the brush and have your hair look like you just got a fresh blowout, we suggest starting at your roots or close to the scalp, rounding the edges of the brush towards the ends, turning the brush in towards your face to get the healthy, flipped ends look. The rounded edges also give your hair volume so you don’t have to worry about your locks hanging flat.

The brush comes in three different colors – pink, light blue, and turquoise, plus, it has three heat and speed settings, as well as a cooling option. The brush is not dual-voltage so it’s not recommended to plug it into a converter.

No matter how you like to style your hair, you will be obsessed with this easy and convenient hair dryer brush which gives you silky smooth texture in just one step.